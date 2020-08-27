Garry Rogers Motorsport is entering two Holden Monaro 427s in the 2020 Bathurst Revival at the Bathurst International.

While one of the cars is from the era of the Nations Cup series, also running in the 2002 and 2003 Bathurst 24 Hour, the other will be a new car built to original specifications.

“When COVID-19 first hit, we were looking for some work to keep our guys busy, and there were containers out the back with quite a bit of stuff for the Monaro in there, including a body shell,” team owner and Garry’s brother Barry Rogers says.

“With Holden leaving Australia, we felt this was a great way to say thanks and farewell, and it will most likely be the last Holden ever built in Australia. For our team, we feel that is quite special.”

“The Bathurst International event is going to the perfect way for GRM to salute Holden and the recognise the massive role it has played in Australian motorsport and our team.”

When the announcement was made that GRM would be building a continuation Monaro, Barry Rogers told MOTOR the idea of getting back into a car was something Garry had been considering since the original two Monaros were built… an idea planted by Peter Brock.

“Brock and Garry were racing against each other through the ‘70s and into the ‘80s, and Brock would later [in the Nation’s Cup years] often say to Garry: “You need to get one of these so we can race each other again.”

Garry Rogers

“It was sort of a half-joke but Garry took the idea and it sat in the back of his mind as a plan to build one. When we found all the gear here, we thought we could nearly build a car with what we’ve got.”

Brock Monaro racer auctioned by Gray's Online this year.

While most of the car is able to be constructed in-house, GRM needs help from a couple of outside mates, including Ron Harrop.

“Ron Harrop had quite a bit to do with the original, and he is building uprights and a bunch of other bits for it. He is semi-retired now and works in his own shed in country Victoria. He has sourced and retained all of the IP to produce those components.

GRM’s engine guru, Jeff Marshall a.k.a ‘Gypsy’, is also keeping busy.

“Gypsy is currently rebuilding the 427 engine that we proudly displayed in our boardroom. Thankfully we retained that engine after all of these years.

Driving the road car: Holden's Monaro HRT 427

“We can’t wait to get both of them to Bathurst and get them around the track.”

The two original Monaro 427s

The livery is yet to be revealed, though Barry Rogers tells us Holden Motorsport designer Peter Hughes is working on a design with them.

“Garry’s very first race car was in Magenta, so we wouldn’t mind having a bit of Magenta on the car. If his first and last cars share that there’s some bookend significance to it.”

The Bathurst International is set to be held over November 12 to 15.

