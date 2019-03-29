One of Peter Brock’s last few race cars, a 2003 Holden Monaro 427C Nation’s Cup car, is set to go up for auction online.

Through GraysOnline’s QLD Classic Cars auction, the big V8-powered Monaro also driven by James Brock is expected to sell alongside the first-built Ford Mustang Dick Johnson Limited Edition.

Driven in 2003 and 2004 during the short-lived Nation’s Cup series, which was run by Ross Palmer’s now-defunct ProCar, the car only saw one victory with James, not Peter, at the wheel.

Presented for sale in the Poolrite team livery, which it last raced in, the car also comes with its CAMS logbook.

While the Nations Cup cars were all required to run an engine the same as its road-going version, the Monaro 427C was given a pass by Palmer as he wanted to see an Australian car competing at the top of the pack. In another reality, its engine would’ve actually been based on a road-standard spec if the HSV HRT 247 project had gone ahead.

A 7.0-litre LS V8 lives under the bonnet, tweaked for racing by Garry Rogers Motorsport. GRM also designed and built the 427Cs, as well as those that raced in the Bathurst 24 Hours, where it was rather successful (though this car never saw action there).

Its engine allowed the Monaro to hustle alongside the likes of V10 Dodge Vipers, V12 Lamborghini Diablos, and finely-honed Porsche 911 GT3 RSs.

In 2003 and 2004, a Monaro 427C even ended up on the podium overall, just not the one up for auction here.

An auction estimate hasn’t been predicted by Grays, and it’s hard to tell how much demand there is for a race car this specific, but if yesterday’s Holden news and the everlasting legacy left by the Brock name is anything to go by, we don’t reckon it’ll be cheap.

The auction begins on February 20 and wraps up 6 days later.