Honda Australia has extended its eight-year/unlimited km warranty offer for CR-V, HR-V and ZR-V SUV buyers until September 30, an increase of three years on its regular five-year/unlimited km warranty. Originally only offered for vehicles built in 2024, Honda has now included 2025 built cars in the deal as well.

The eight-year warranty offer also includes eight years of roadside assistance, and does not require the vehicles to be serviced at Honda dealerships, unlike some manufacturers such as Mitsubishi and Nissan. However, for vehicles deemed as commercial – such as ride-sharing vehicles – the distance is limited to 225,000km.

The special offer only covers the CR-V, HR-V and ZR-V SUVs, and not the brand’s Civic and Accord passenger cars, but buyers of those vehicles can purchase an extended eight-year warranty, though it must be serviced at a Honda dealership to qualify.

Honda is also offering discounts on selected products, such as a $3000 price cut on 2024-build CR-V and ZR-V hybrids, as well as a $2400 discount on 2024-built CR-V VTi L to $46,900 drive away.

2024 build petrol CR-V and ZR-Vs also receive a $500 gift card, and Honda Australia is giving existing customers who service at a Honda dealership the chance to win an HR-V Vi X or one of 30 $1000 gift cards.

2025 Honda Australia SUV pricing (drive away):

CR-V VTi X+: $41,900

CR-V VTi X7: $47,300

CR-V VTi L: $49,300 (2024 build: $46,900)

CR-V VTi L AWD: $51,800

CR-V VTi L7: $53,500

CR-V VTi LX: $57,500

CR-V e:HEV RS: $60,400 (2024 build: $57,900)

HR-V Vi X: $32,900

HR-V e:HEV X: $39,900

HR-V e:HEV L: $42,900

ZR-V VTi X+: $37,900

ZR-V VTi L+: $43,400

ZR-V VTi LX: $49,000

ZR-V e:HEV LX: $55,400 (2024 build: $51,900)

The eight-year warranty offer for Honda SUVs is available now until September 30.