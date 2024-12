Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi confirm merger talks

In North America, the merger could see Honda's off-roading and heavy-towing offerings grow beyond the car-based Ridgeline ute and Pilot SUV by leveraging the proper 4X4 truck architectures of Nissan and Mitsubishi. As for future-focused models, all three brands have key electrification and autonomy technologies to offer towards a stronger combined business. 2 Streamlining R&D operations and costs is also a top priority for any merger, while manufacturing and supply strategies would benefit from parts sharing and far stronger buying and lending power. The latter would be come thanks to a Nissan-Honda-Mitsubishi merger creating the world's third or fourth largest carmaker behind Toyota and the Volkswagen group, rubbing shoulders and butting heads with Stellantis and the Hyundai Motor Group.

What effect the merger would have on Nissan and Mitsubishi's existing alliance with Renault, however, remains to be seen. Under the proposed structure, Honda is expected to nominate the majority of the joint holding company's board, including its president.

Big stakes, big questions This move reflects the shifting dynamics of the global automotive industry, with alliances and mergers becoming more common as manufacturers grapple with the costs and complexities of electrification and autonomous driving technologies. For Nissan and Honda, two companies with distinct legacies and approaches, aligning their strategies will be no small feat. For now, the announcement marks the start of what could be a transformative collaboration. The coming months will determine if the synergies both companies have outlined — such as lower costs, increased efficiencies, and streamlined innovation pipelines — are enough to overcome the challenges of such a significant undertaking.