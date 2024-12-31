Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi confirm merger talks

Japanese giants Nissan, Honda and Mitsubishi have confirmed talks for a potential corporate merger, with a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) formalising the exploration.

EV-focused talks between Honda and Nissan were confirmed in early 2024, but the relationship is now looking to be a more complete coming together at the corporate and operations level.

Mitsubishi – of which Nissan owns a controlling 34% stake – has confirmed it will decide on its involvement by the end of January 2025.

The potential tie-up has already been dubbed 'Nissondabishi' on social media.

If the brands go ahead with the merger, they say the new entity would be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in August 2026, with the individual companies delisting at the same time.

In a lot of legal speak, the announcement outlined plans to consolidate management resources and standardise processes across vehicle development, manufacturing, and supply chains.

All of this is a clear response to growing market demands for electrification – an arena these three have so far failed to make any significant moves in to rival the likes of Hyundai-Kia, Stellantis and Renault, among others.

In recent years, Honda has seemingly come-and-gone from its electric dreams, launching the niche Honda E electric hatch into Europe in 2020, only to kill it in 2023. It was followed in Europe by the HR-V-based e:NY1, while North American buyers got the more practical Prologue SUV in 2023, produced through an already terminated deal with GM.