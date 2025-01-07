Honda's Sony Afeela EV will cost $145K, travel up to 480km

Snapshot 300 miles / 480km driving range

Two 180kW motors

Tesla charger equipped as standard

At the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Sony unveiled the Vision S, a concept car designed to showcase its infotainment systems.

A few years later, Sony had partnered with Honda to make its sleek EV a reality.

What we knew in 2023 was that the duo's new joint venture would be called Sony Honda Mobility, and the cars would be known by the name Afeela.

This week, at the same show, Sony and partner Honda have finally confirmed pricing for the new car, and details on where it will be offered.

The price? You're looking at a starting point of US$89,900 for the Afeela 1 Origin. That's about $145,000 in Australian dollars.

What it converts to in Aussie bucks is mostly academic, however, because the Afeela 1 will only be offered not just in the United States, but California specifically.

They're pretty serious about that, too: "Reservations available in California only. By reserving, you represent that: (i) you are a California resident, (ii) you will take delivery of your AFEELA in California, (iii) your AFEELA will be garaged in California, and (iv) your AFEELA will be titled and registered in California."

The companies haven't revealed everything about the Afeela's driving tech, but the key details for potential buyers are now known.

Power in all versions will be provided by two 180kW motors for an all-wheel-drive configuration, drawing energy from a 91kWh battery pack. Driving range is listed at "up to 300 miles" on the EPA standard, converting to just over 480 kilometres.