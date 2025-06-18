Honda has confirmed that a new electric city car will be previewed at next month’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK. Dubbed the ‘Super EV Concept’, the new Honda EV will replace the short-lived but much-loved Honda that ended production in 2024.

So far, Honda has only released one teaser image of the disguised Super EV Concept in front of the UK Houses of Parliament. It bares a strong resemblance to the N One kei hatchback sold in Japan, with similar cute circular headlights, a boxy body and wheels-at-the-corners dimensions – though, its wheel arches are noticeably broader than the N One, indicating that it may be wider.

Described as an A-segment model by Honda, the Super EV Concept will likely fall under kei dimensions – a maximum of 3.4 metres long and 1.48 metres wide – and Honda says that it will “marry fun to drive dynamics with the trademark Honda usability.”

8

Honda is yet to reveal any details of its drivetrain, though it will likely feature a healthier range than the former Honda e and its tiny 222km WLTP rating.

Honda will also use Goodwood to preview other new products, such as the electric Honda 0 SUV concept car, Civic Type R Ultimate Edition – the final Civic Type R to be sold in Europe – and new Prelude coupe (above). The brand’s motorcycle range will also feature, as will a hill run with the Honda-powered Williams FW11 F1 car from 1986, a CRF450 Rally bike and a CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP superbike.

The Honda stage at this year’s Goodwood is built around a movie theme, and has been designed to mimic the experience of a live film set, according to the brand. There will be a range of interactive experiences centred around the products on display for attendees to take part in, such as shooting a film trailer on an extended reality stage with a Civic Type R and posing for an AI action movie poster to appear as though they’re riding a GoldWing motorcycle, hanging from the wing of a HondaJet or starring in a marine adventure.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed will run from July 10-13.