Hot Wheels launches Formula 1 collection ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Iconic die-cast vehicle makers Hot Wheels has announced a new 1:64 scale Formula 1 collection ahead of the Australian Grand Prix featuring eight F1 teams. Unveiled as action at the 2025 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix kicks off from March 13-16, the range brings to life eight Formula 1 teams across Hot Wheels Singles, five-pack assortments and Premium product ranges. According to parent company Mattel, each 1:64 die-cast car is built to race on the iconic Hot Wheels orange track, while the premium cars replicate an actual F1 car, including a metal body and chassis, authentic team liveries and Pirelli branded tyres. 48 Featured in the Premium collection are cars from McLaren, Red Bull, Mercedes-AMG, Alpine, Haas, RB, Williams and Sauber, while five-pack assortment sets feature cars from McLaren, Alpine, Haas, RB and Sauber.

For fans unable to make it to the track, they can “feel the speed of Formula 1 at home” with two Hot Wheels Formula 1 Sprint & Grand Prix Race Circuit track sets. Racers will battle to overtake each other in high-octane racing on the sets equipped with either a kid-powered gas pedal booster or two-speed three-lane booster and manual DRS diverters, to give the car an extra edge. “It’s fantastic to see the release of the Hot Wheels Formula 1 collection in Australia,” said Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer at Formula 1. 48 “We want to increase our fans’ passion for racing, and these superbly and intricately designed cars will allow Australian fans to experience the drama and excitement of our exciting sport at home.”