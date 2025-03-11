WhichCar
Hot Wheels launches Formula 1 collection ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Hot Wheels F1 collection launched ahead of Aussie GP with miniature cars from eight teams and two box sets for fans to “feel the speed of F1 at home”.

Jake Williams
Iconic die-cast vehicle makers Hot Wheels has announced a new 1:64 scale Formula 1 collection ahead of the Australian Grand Prix featuring eight F1 teams.

Unveiled as action at the 2025 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix kicks off from March 13-16, the range brings to life eight Formula 1 teams across Hot Wheels Singles, five-pack assortments and Premium product ranges.

According to parent company Mattel, each 1:64 die-cast car is built to race on the iconic Hot Wheels orange track, while the premium cars replicate an actual F1 car, including a metal body and chassis, authentic team liveries and Pirelli branded tyres.

Featured in the Premium collection are cars from McLaren, Red Bull, Mercedes-AMG, Alpine, Haas, RB, Williams and Sauber, while five-pack assortment sets feature cars from McLaren, Alpine, Haas, RB and Sauber.

For fans unable to make it to the track, they can “feel the speed of Formula 1 at home” with two Hot Wheels Formula 1 Sprint & Grand Prix Race Circuit track sets. Racers will battle to overtake each other in high-octane racing on the sets equipped with either a kid-powered gas pedal booster or two-speed three-lane booster and manual DRS diverters, to give the car an extra edge.

“It’s fantastic to see the release of the Hot Wheels Formula 1 collection in Australia,” said Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer at Formula 1.

“We want to increase our fans’ passion for racing, and these superbly and intricately designed cars will allow Australian fans to experience the drama and excitement of our exciting sport at home.”

Hot Wheels was conceived in 1968 and is the world’s number one selling toy. 16.5 Hot Wheels cars are sold every second and evolved from its simple iconic orange track to a significantly larger range for all ages. Parent company Mattel also owns iconic brands such as Barbie, Fisher-Price and Thomas and Friends.

Pre-orders for the Hot Wheels Formula 1 2025 collection will be available soon.

One of Jake’s first words was Volvo because that was the family chariot in his infancy and it’s no shock that since then, he’s been obsessing over practical details such as rear seat folding mechanisms and rain-activated automatic headlights ever since.


 

