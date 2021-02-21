How to watch the Wheels 2021 Car of the Year announcement

The 2021 Wheels Car of the Year will be announced via video broadcast on Monday, March 1, at 10am AEDT.

We will stream the announcement simultaneously on YouTube, Instagram TV and Twitter – pick your platform and away you go.

After the announcement, magazines will go on sale at all good retailers immediately.

You can also catch up on all the Car of the Year 2021 extras here on our website. We’ll be publishing the full story, and video, on the winner and finalists shortly after the announcement. Check back on Tuesday, March 2, and Wednesday, March 3, to read our full Car of the Year coverage.

Wheels Magazine Editor Dylan Campbell and other journalists from the judging panel will be available to answer any questions you might have, so make a Disqus account if you don’t already have one, and get posting on the COTY articles as they’re published.

In the meantime, read our Wheels Car of the Year 2021 preview here to see the cars in contention.