HSV Camaro ZL1 1LE kits available to order in Australia

When the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was introduced to Australia it seemed that would be the peak of Camaro offerings in Australia. But now HSV has confirmed the Camaro ZL1 1LE is headed to Australia.

At a recent drive day at Melbourne’s Sandown Raceway, we were offered a drive in a Camaro ZL1 fitted with the wild 1LE kit (review coming soon!), as HSV customers were also invited to put the aero-optimised muscle car around the track.

Though HSV is remaining mum on many of the details, including exact availability and pricing, a spokesperson tells MOTOR customers should contact their HSV dealer for any enquiries soon as the supply will be “extremely limited” if HSV’s plans go ahead.

The pack includes a host of aero improvements including the massive wing and dive planes, as well as wider, stickier R-compound Goodyear tyres (by an inch) and a set of uprated dampers suited to higher intensity driving.

It’s essentially a GT3-ified Camaro, and HSV’s wheelman of choice Warren Luff for testing says the package works as a whole to make the car much more capable on track. And we tend to trust Luff’s comments when it comes to track driving cars.

“The aero enables the suspension to make the most of the grippier tyres… all the elements work together to improve the full package rather than just focusing on one area.”

Even without any additional engine tricks over the standard 485kW and 881Nm, Luffy managed to improve the laptime at Sandown by about 2.5 seconds, though he didn’t have the exact times to hand when we asked.

For now, HSV customers should contact their dealer for information, and keep an eye on MOTOR for the review coming soon.