Hyundai Inster juices up for muscly concept

Hyundai has handed down early images of the Insteroid concept, a modified version of the compact Inster electric vehicle, ahead of its official unveiling in April.

From these initial teaser photos, we can see that the toughened-up EV wears some big exterior changes compared to the production Inster due here soon.

Massively flared wheel arches and a visibly wider track dominate the scene with 21-inch wheels at each corner, sweetened with a huge rally-ready rear wing and diffuser.

According to Hyundai, the Insteroid is influenced by video game design aesthetics – but, to clear up any confusion, its name is indeed inspired by the word steroid, "reflecting the funky, youthful and muscular nature of this show car". Steroids are in!