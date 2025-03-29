Hyundai Inster juices up for muscly concept

Hyundai has handed down early images of the Insteroid concept, a modified version of the compact Inster electric vehicle, ahead of its official unveiling in April.
From these initial teaser photos, we can see that the toughened-up EV wears some big exterior changes compared to the production Inster due here soon.
Massively flared wheel arches and a visibly wider track dominate the scene with 21-inch wheels at each corner, sweetened with a huge rally-ready rear wing and diffuser.
According to Hyundai, the Insteroid is influenced by video game design aesthetics – but, to clear up any confusion, its name is indeed inspired by the word steroid, "reflecting the funky, youthful and muscular nature of this show car". Steroids are in!
The Korean carmaker describes the vehicle as a conceptual exercise aimed at exploring more expressive electric vehicle design, as with previous 'rolling lab' development models like the RN22e.
Specs for the Insteroid haven't been revealed, but it's expected to exceed the standard Inster's 84.5 and 147kW outputs.
Nothing juiced about those numbers, after all.
The Insteroid follows earlier Inster-based design experiments, including the RN24 concept from 2023. That model featured a longer wheelbase, dual electric motors, and an 84kWh battery shared with the Ioniq 5 N.
The production-spec Inster debuted globally in June 2024 and is confirmed for an Australian launch in the second quarter of 2025.
Watch for more on the very handsome, very secure Insteroid in the coming weeks.
COMMENTS