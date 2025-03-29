WhichCar
News
wheels

Hyundai Inster juices up for muscly concept

Interesting culture association aside, Hyundai's new Insteroid concept looks like it'll be a muscly little macho man

Mike Stevens
Siteassets Authors Mike Stevens
71d313c8/2025 hyundai insteroid concept 1 jpg
Gallery4

Hyundai has handed down early images of the Insteroid concept, a modified version of the compact Inster electric vehicle, ahead of its official unveiling in April.

From these initial teaser photos, we can see that the toughened-up EV wears some big exterior changes compared to the production Inster due here soon.

Massively flared wheel arches and a visibly wider track dominate the scene with 21-inch wheels at each corner, sweetened with a huge rally-ready rear wing and diffuser.

71e013c5/2025 hyundai insteroid concept 2 jpg
4

According to Hyundai, the Insteroid is influenced by video game design aesthetics – but, to clear up any confusion, its name is indeed inspired by the word steroid, "reflecting the funky, youthful and muscular nature of this show car". Steroids are in!

The Korean carmaker describes the vehicle as a conceptual exercise aimed at exploring more expressive electric vehicle design, as with previous 'rolling lab' development models like the RN22e.

720e13c9/2025 hyundai insteroid concept 4 jpg
4

Specs for the Insteroid haven't been revealed, but it's expected to exceed the standard Inster's 84.5 and 147kW outputs.

Nothing juiced about those numbers, after all.

The Insteroid follows earlier Inster-based design experiments, including the RN24 concept from 2023. That model featured a longer wheelbase, dual electric motors, and an 84kWh battery shared with the Ioniq 5 N.

723213c8/2025 hyundai insteroid concept 6 jpg
4

The production-spec Inster debuted globally in June 2024 and is confirmed for an Australian launch in the second quarter of 2025.

Watch for more on the very handsome, very secure Insteroid in the coming weeks.

MOREEverything Hyundai
Mike Stevens
Contributor
Siteassets Authors Mike Stevens

Mike Stevens has been writing, ranting and raving about cars for nearly 20 years, after throwing in the towel on a decade of graphic design. He's still not sure if that was the right call, but... cars! Instagram: @yomikestevens


 

COMMENTS

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.