Withcontinuing to pursue building a, most recently hinted at by the Hyundai RM19 concept, a spy shot from Koeran blog Bobaedream of a widened, Veloster-based prototype is all but confirmation the brand is well on its way to achieving its goal.

Now dubbed ‘MR23T’, interpreted as a mid-engine, rear-drive, 2.3-litre turbocharged drivetrain layout, which would make it likely more powerful than the RM19’s 290kW from a TCR-derived 2.0-litre four.

There’s also talk that the mid-engined car from Hyundai could run with hybrid power, as the company has been working with strategic partner Rimac Automobilli in developing high-performance electric and fuel cell prototypes.

Thomas Schemera, executive vice president and head of product at Hyundai Motor Group, said upon the reveal of the RM19 at the LA Auto Show that the concept is indeed a signal of intention to build a real, mid-engined performance car.

“The RM19 signals future brand aspirations for Hyundai’s high-performance N brand, solidly moving N into the prestigious arena of supercar-level performance.”

While it’s unclear how close MR23T is to the final product, its widened rear haunches (which look an awful lot like vent intakes) definitely suggest it’s not just a modified Veloster.