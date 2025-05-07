Jaecoo has announced local pricing and specifications for the J8 large SUV, which goes on sale in June and will be the new brand’s second model in Australia after the J7 that’s already on sale.

Priced from $49,990 drive away, the J8 will be offered in two specifications: base model Track and

top-spec Ridge.

In Australia, the J8 will be equipped with five seats – though a seven-seat model exists in China, potentially eventually opening the door for such a layout locally.

Under the bonnet of the J8 is a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine making 183kW of power and 385Nm of torque. That’s paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to either the front (Track) or all four (Ridge) wheels.

The J8’s claimed combined fuel consumption ranges from 8.3L/100km for the Track to 8.6L/100km

for the Ridge.

Jaecoo J8 pricing (drive away)

Track 2WD $49,990 Ridge AWD $54,990

Jaecoo J8 Track standard equipment:

12.3-inch touchscreen

12.3-inch driver’s display

14-speaker sound system

Wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Satellite navigation

“Hey Jaecoo” voice control

Leather upholstery

Heated and ventilated massaging electric front seats

360-degree camera

20-inch alloy wheels with a full-size alloy spare

Dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting

Tyre pressure monitoring

Power tailgate

Second row AC controls

8 airbags

Autonomous emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control

Blind-spot monitoring

Lane departure prevention with emergency lane keeping

Driver monitoring

Jaecoo J8 Ridge model adds:

Torque vectoring all-wheel drive system

Additional drive modes (snow/mud/sand/off-road

Adaptive dampers

Automatic parking

Heated and ventilated second row seating

Selectable ambient cabin lighting

Second row side airbags

Rear privacy glass

Inbuilt fragrance

Auto-dimming rear mirror

Black suede headliner

The Jaecoo J8 will go on sale in Australia in June, with test drives available in the next few weeks.