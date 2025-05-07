Jaecoo has announced local pricing and specifications for the J8 large SUV, which goes on sale in June and will be the new brand’s second model in Australia after the J7 that’s already on sale.
Priced from $49,990 drive away, the J8 will be offered in two specifications: base model Track and
top-spec Ridge.
In Australia, the J8 will be equipped with five seats – though a seven-seat model exists in China, potentially eventually opening the door for such a layout locally.
Under the bonnet of the J8 is a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine making 183kW of power and 385Nm of torque. That’s paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to either the front (Track) or all four (Ridge) wheels.
The J8’s claimed combined fuel consumption ranges from 8.3L/100km for the Track to 8.6L/100km
for the Ridge.
Jaecoo J8 pricing (drive away)
|Track 2WD
|$49,990
|Ridge AWD
|$54,990
Jaecoo J8 Track standard equipment:
- 12.3-inch touchscreen
- 12.3-inch driver’s display
- 14-speaker sound system
- Wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Satellite navigation
- “Hey Jaecoo” voice control
- Leather upholstery
- Heated and ventilated massaging electric front seats
- 360-degree camera
- 20-inch alloy wheels with a full-size alloy spare
- Dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting
- Tyre pressure monitoring
- Power tailgate
- Second row AC controls
- 8 airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Adaptive cruise control
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Lane departure prevention with emergency lane keeping
- Driver monitoring
Jaecoo J8 Ridge model adds:
- Torque vectoring all-wheel drive system
- Additional drive modes (snow/mud/sand/off-road
- Adaptive dampers
- Automatic parking
- Heated and ventilated second row seating
- Selectable ambient cabin lighting
- Second row side airbags
- Rear privacy glass
- Inbuilt fragrance
- Auto-dimming rear mirror
- Black suede headliner
The Jaecoo J8 will go on sale in Australia in June, with test drives available in the next few weeks.