Jaguar has thrilled attendees at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed with the global unveiling of its bold new concept car, the Type 00 – a striking all-electric grand tourer that represents the luxury marque’s next chapter.

Positioned as the forerunner of Jaguar’s new electric model line, the Type 00 breaks sharply from past designs. It introduces what the brand calls ‘Exuberant Modernism’ – a design philosophy rooted in geometric purity, dramatic proportions and unapologetic flair.

Gone are traditional Jaguar cues like rear windscreens and chrome grilles. Instead, the Type 00 wears a sweeping fastback silhouette, exaggerated rear overhang, and an uninterrupted brass-finished tail that conceals integrated rear-view cameras.

Built on the company’s forthcoming Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA) platform, the four-door EV is a production-intent concept, previewing the flagship GT model expected in late 2025. This will be followed by two other ultra-luxury EVs as Jaguar shifts to a fully electric line-up by mid-decade.

Festivalgoers were treated to the concept’s striking 23-inch wheels, full-width “Strikethrough” lighting and a cabin design hidden from view – designed to enhance mystique. The model appeared in vibrant Miami Pink and rich London Blue paintwork, both celebrating Jaguar’s British heritage while embracing future-facing vibrancy.

“Type 00 is a statement of intent,” Jaguar CEO Thierry Bolloré told media. “It’s about making bold decisions that reshape the idea of modern luxury and what a British electric performance car can look like.”

Public reception was mixed but impassioned. Many praised the concept’s audacity and originality, while others lamented its departure from Jaguar’s traditionally elegant styling. Yet few could deny the Type 00’s impact – it dominated conversation and social media buzz throughout the Goodwood weekend.

As Jaguar prepares to re-enter the high-end electric space in earnest, the Type 00 signals more than a new model – it marks a transformation of brand identity. With exclusivity, visual drama and electric performance at its core, Jaguar is clearly steering toward a very different road ahead.