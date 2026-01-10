Kia has unveiled a new flagship version of its mid-size electric SUV, revealing the EV5 GT at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show. The new variant introduces all-wheel drive to the EV5 line-up for the first time, positioning it as a more premium and capable option rather than an outright performance-focused model.

The EV5 GT is one of three new GT-branded electric models Kia is rolling out in Europe, joining the smaller EV3 GT and EV4 GT. As with those models, the GT badge here signals a range-topping specification with added traction and features, rather than a full-blooded high-performance rival to dedicated performance EVs.

Power comes from a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup producing around 225kW in total, roughly 65kW more than the standard single-motor EV5. While that output puts it broadly in line with rivals such as the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, Skoda Enyaq vRS and Peugeot E-3008 Dual Motor, it trails more aggressive options like the Tesla Model Y Performance and twin-motor Volvo EX40.

The EV5 GT uses the same 81.4kWh battery pack as other EV5 variants, with Kia quoting a 0–100km/h sprint of approximately 6.2 seconds. While official range figures haven’t been released, expectations are for a driving range of around 480 kilometres, roughly 10 per cent less than the rear-wheel-drive version due to the added weight and power of the second motor.

One notable addition is Kia’s Virtual Gear Shift (VGS) system, which simulates stepped gear changes with corresponding throttle response and synthetic sound, giving drivers a more familiar, engaging feel behind the wheel. A dedicated GT drive mode has also been added, alongside adaptive suspension, larger 20-inch alloy wheels and performance-focused tyres.

Visually, changes are restrained. Subtle exterior tweaks, GT badging and revised wheel designs distinguish the flagship model, but the EV5 GT largely retains the clean, understated styling of the standard SUV.

Kia has yet to confirm pricing, but AutoExpress suggests it will sit only slightly above the current GT-Line S. Translated to Australian conditions, that would likely place the EV5 GT in the low-to-mid $80,000 range before on-road costs, should it be offered locally.

Australian availability has not been confirmed, but the EV5 GT signals Kia’s ongoing push to broaden its electric SUV portfolio with more choice at the upper end of the range.