Snapshot Carbon roll cage was subjected to 12 tonnes of force

Just 40 examples of the track-only Essenza SCV12 will be built

RRP rumoured to be €3 million (around AU$5 million)

Lamborghini has announced its track-only V12 hypercar, the Essenza SCV12, is the first production car ever to use a carbon fibre roll cage homologated for the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) Hypercar safety standards.

Replacing a steel roll cage with one made from carbon fibre represents a significant leap in safety innovation – even the Halo device found on a Formula 1 car is created from titanium rather than carbon fibre.

To ensure the carbon cage could take the pressures of a racecar crash, the Italian marque worked directly with the FIA on the project.

As a result, the vehicle structure had to withstand 12 tonnes of force without exhibiting any significant deformations.

All together, it was subjected to more than 20 static and dynamic tests in order to be certified by the FIA, including impact speeds of up to 14 metres/second.

Created in the Charging Bull’s CFK department in Sant’Agata Bolognese, the carbon fibre structure and roll cage are, according to Lamborghini, the result of 30 years of experience in the study and application of composite materials.

“The Essenza SCV12 was born as a ‘laboratory of ideas’. This allowed us to use technical solutions usually found in racing prototypes, such as the suspension installed directly on the load-bearing gearbox, which is an innovative solution for a GT car,” Giorgio Sanna, Lamborghini’s head of motorsport, said.