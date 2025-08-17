Lamborghini has revealed its latest exclusive hypercar, the Fenomeno, which will be restricted to just 29 examples worldwide. The car continues the brand’s long tradition of “few-of” models, a series that includes the Reventon, Centenario and Sian.

While the company has not disclosed official pricing, it is expected to command a figure well into the millions of Australian dollars.

The Fenomeno was presented in the glamorous surroundings of Monterey Car Week in California, a fitting stage for a car that Lamborghini describes as a manifesto of its design language. The model develops the advanced V12 hybrid powertrain first introduced in the Revuelto but pushes it further still.

At the heart of the Fenomeno lies a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine paired with three electric motors and a bespoke lithium-ion battery pack. This setup produces a staggering 793kW, making it the most powerful Lamborghini ever built.

The additional power comes courtesy of the unique battery system and a newly developed axial-flux motor from British specialist YASA, mounted directly above the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The other two motors are fitted to the front axle, giving the car all-wheel-drive capability. These motors also act as the reverse gear and enable advanced torque vectoring for the front wheels, ensuring extraordinary agility.

The performance figures underline Lamborghini’s engineering ambition. The Fenomeno accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 2.4 seconds and reaches 200km/h in 6.7 seconds. Its top speed surpasses 350km/h, placing it firmly among the fastest production cars ever created.

While the Fenomeno is mechanically related to the Revuelto, it represents a fresh take on Lamborghini’s evolving design philosophy. The bodywork has been reshaped with a longer tail that extends by 67 millimetres and incorporates an integrated duck-tail spoiler. The pronounced flying buttresses that define the Revuelto have been replaced by a smoother, more flowing rear end punctuated by deep air intakes. Along the nose and flanks, the designers have developed a layered effect in which exposed carbon-fibre elements sit beneath sharper upper surfaces.

This is not a retro re-imagining like the limited-run Countach of 2021 but rather a forward-looking exploration of form. There are, however, subtle nods to the company’s past, such as the wheel-arch extensions inspired by the Countach Quattrovalvole of the 1980s. Lighting has also been reconsidered, with vertical daytime running lamps and tail-lights taking the place of the horizontal arrangements seen on most modern Lamborghinis.

As is customary with Lamborghini’s most exclusive creations, the Fenomeno offers extensive opportunities for personalisation. Customers may choose to have the exposed carbon-fibre sections finished in a body colour or highlight them in contrast, while the wheels can be painted in a way that either emphasises the intricate spokes or the turbine-like edges. In this way, each of the twenty-nine cars will reflect the vision of its individual owner.

The cabin of the Fenomeno is derived from that of the Revuelto, featuring the same digital interfaces and dashboard layout, but it gains several details designed to set it apart. Carbon-fibre-backed bucket seats and matching door panels are standard, although both can be specified in numerous finishes depending on customer preference. Buyers can opt for a luxurious presentation, a retro-inspired scheme, or a motorsport-themed interior, making the Fenomeno as personal inside as it is radical on the outside.