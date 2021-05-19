Snapshot

Brand's will have four models by 2030, all will be PHEV or BEV

Two new V12 cars to be unveiled before the end of 2021

Next Huracan will likely ditch atmo V10 in favour of twin-turbo V8

Lamborghini has announced its roadmap for the rest of the decade, and it might have a few petrol heads worried.

The celebrated Italian marque has announced that by the end of 2024, it will only make plug-in electric vehicles (PHEV) and in the second half of the decade (we’re guessing towards the end of it) will also introduce its first battery electric vehicle (BEV), which it says will be the fourth model it offers in its vehicle line-up.

Lamborghini has also committed to launching its first series production PHEV by the end of 2023.

The plans will see the Sant'Agata firm focus on celebrating naturally aspirated combustion engines for the rest of 2021 and 2022, with two new V12 cars expected to be added to the current model line-up.

Speaking about the planned changes, which have been donned ‘Direzione Cor Tauri’, Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann said the move was needed to keep up with new legislation and the present culture of the automotive world.

“Lamborghini’s electrification plan is a newly-plotted course, necessary in the context of a radically changing world, where we want to make our contribution by continuing to reduce environmental impact through concrete projects,” Winkelmann said.

Lamborghini Aventador SV

An emphasis will be placed on R&D in this period, with a focus on carbon fibre and other lightweight materials taking precedent to offset the expected weight gain of the entire range.

Lamborghini has committed to a 1.5 billion euros (AU$2.35 billion) investment in hybrid technologies, which will be spent over the next four years to try and push the automaker to the forefront of what has become the new performance car arms race.

The automaker also wants to halve its CO2 emissions in this same period of time, and it’s already well on its way to accomplishing this, with its 160,000 square-meter facility in Sant’Agata Bolognese achieving carbon neutrality back in 2015.

All this news essentially means that the Urus will be hybrid only within the next few years, and the Huracan and Aventador will cease to exist entirely.

What will replace the super and hypercar is still unknown, however, it's rumoured the Huracan replacement could utilise the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 found in its SUV sibling, as well as employing PHEV technology.

The Italian brand has already recently previewed what it’s got in store for its next flagship V12 hypercar, roughly, with the introduction of its first hybrid vehicle – the extreme Sian mild-hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV).

It’s believed Lambo will retain the thunderous atmo 6.5-litre V12 found in the current Aventador for its next mid-engined hypercar and add PHEV technology.

