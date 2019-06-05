When do you need a 449kW, rear-wheel drive V10 convertible? We’re not sure, but we definitely want one. And the Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD Spyder has answered our call.

Following on from the coupe version, the RWD Spyder hosts the same dry-sump 5.2-litre V10 as is belidded sibling, boasting a delicious naturally aspirated 449kW and 560Nm.

Lamborghini says this means it will be able to top 100km/h in 3.5 seconds, two tenths slower than the Coupe, and reach a maximum 324km/h. The Coupe can reach 325km/h. Another important performance figure for the Spyder – its roof can be stowed in 17 seconds up to 50km/h.

While there’s been no pricing confirmation alongside the press release, MOTOR managed to obtain pricing for the Huracán Evo RWD Spyder at the time the Coupe was announced – Australians will need to shell out $422,606 for the Spyder, with pricing including GST and LCT, but not on-roads.

As with the Coupe, the Spyder features a host of Lamborghini’s tech, including the brand’s Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS), a chassis built from aluminium and carbon fibre, and a body of aluminium and thermoplastic resin.

The Spyder’s dry weight comes in at 1509kg with a front/rear weight distribution of 40/60.

MOTOR review: Huracán Evo

Lambo boss Stefano Domenicali says the Spyder “doubles” the fun of a Huracan with the combination of a proper rear-drive supercar and the enjoyment of being ‘outside’.

“The Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder doubles the driving fun, delivering raw driving pleasure with the opportunity to celebrate life outside.

“The driver is perfectly in touch with Lamborghini’s engineering heritage, experiencing the feedback and engagement from the set-up of a rear-wheel drive car where electronic intrusion is minimized, while enjoying the sense of freedom and spirit of life that only open-top driving provides.”

Internationally, the first customers will begin to take delivery of Huracan Evo RWD Spyders around mid-2020, though specific Australian delivery timing is yet to be confirmed.