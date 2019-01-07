Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD revealed

When Lamborghini reveals a new all-wheel drive Huracán, it’s not unreasonable to expect a rear-driver to follow at some point. Enter the Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD.

With 449kW and 560Nm available from its dry sump 5.2-litre atmo V10, the same outputs as the AWD Huracán LP610-4, the EVO RWD will hit 100km/h in just 3.3 seconds. 200km/h is said to arrive in 9.3 seconds. Lamborghini also claims a top speed of 325km/h.

The rear-drive Evo is also down on weight, as you’d expect, when compared to the 1422kg AWD version. At 1389kg, the RWD isn’t mind-blowingly light for a supercar, but it’s certainly not a weighty creature.

This comes mostly thanks to a light aluminium and carbon fibre chassis, with aluminium also comprising much of the bodywork and double-wishbone suspension.

Despite its capability for speed, the new rear-drive version of the EVO is aimed at buyers who want a ‘purer’ driving experience from their Italian supercar, Lamborghini’s CEO Stefano Domenicali says.

“The Huracán EVO rear-wheel drive puts the car in the driver’s hands: the driving experience is delivered by the hardware,” says Domenicali.

“This car reminds the driver of Lamborghini’s pure engineering origins: the driver is at the centre of the Huracán EVO RWD’s performance, with unfiltered feedback and an emotive and more engaging driving experience controlled by the pilot.

“The Huracán EVO RWD performance relies on the harmony between man and machine: driving skills and the Huracán EVO’s RWD mechanics deliver perfectly balanced dynamics, physical feedback and a pure performance.

“The Huracán EVO RWD enhances the V10 Huracán line-up with a model appealing to brand newcomers as well as those seeking sublime driving fun.”

Local pricing and availability for the Huracan EVO RWD is yet to be confirmed, but MOTOR will update this story as it comes to hand.