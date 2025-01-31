Fashion comes to F1 as Louis Vuitton signs on to Australian Grand Prix

Beloved by both royalty and rap stars, Louis Vuitton is a byword for high-end luxury, the French retailer famed for both the heritage and craftsmanship of its fashion and accessories.
News that Louis Vuitton’s parent company LVMH had signed on as a Global Partner of Formula 1 for 10 years beginning in 2025 is now followed by the announcement ‘LV’ will be the title partner of the season’s first race in Melbourne.
At what will now be known as the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025, the famous brand will be highly prominent via trackside signage (a first for the brand) and its famous Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunks being presented to mark the achievements of the top three finishers. The new trunks will bear the iconic Louis Vuitton ‘V’ in a unique local colour scheme against the classic brown background.
The luxury brand has previously presented a Trophy Trunk at the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco between 2021-2024, and has also presented products to winners in other sports competitions including football, sailing, and the Olympics.
“We are thrilled to welcome Louis Vuitton as Title Partner for our first 2025 race,” said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO, Formula 1. “The entry of Louis Vuitton not only enhances the experience of our sport, but celebrates the union of luxury, craftsmanship, and the highest expression of automotive competition.”
Founded in 1854 by French designer and businessman Louis Vuitton, the fashion house is renowned the world over for its invention of the ‘Art of Travel’ – its collection of luggage, bags and accessories designed to be both elegant and practical. In the years since its range has extended to ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, watches, jewellery, and fragrance.
The Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025 gets underway in Melbourne March 13-16.
