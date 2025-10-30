Australians will soon be able to confirm their identity online using their driver’s licence photo, as the federal government expands its national facial recognition framework.

The Face Verification Service (FVS) — a system that matches a person’s face to their official identity documents — will begin incorporating driver’s licence data through the National Driver Licence Facial Recognition Solution (NDLFRS).

Until now, identity verification has relied on the Document Verification Service (DVS), which compares document details such as licence or passport numbers against government records. The new approach will add biometric verification, allowing a person’s live image or selfie to be matched to the photo already stored on their licence or passport.

The Attorney-General’s Department says the FVS aims to make identity checks faster and more secure while reducing the risk of fraud. It can only be used with an individual’s consent and is currently limited to federal government services. In future, access could extend to state and territory agencies and selected private organisations, but only under formal agreements that enforce privacy and security standards.

Western Australia will be the first jurisdiction to integrate its driver’s licence data into the system by late 2025, initially for government use. Private companies, such as financial institutions and telecommunications providers, could gain access the following year, enabling customers to verify their identities for services like account setup or age confirmation.

A spokesperson for the department said the goal was to “provide a secure way to access services and help combat identity crime,” but emphasised that participation would remain voluntary.

Individuals who prefer not to have their information included in the NDLFRS can opt out by notifying their state or territory road authority, which issues their licence.

Australians do not need to renew or update their licences or passports for the system to work, as existing data will automatically be included once a jurisdiction joins the program.

The government says the expansion is part of broader efforts to modernise digital identity verification, giving people more control over how they prove who they are while helping protect against the rising threat of identity theft and fraud.