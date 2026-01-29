Australia’s largest general insurer, IAG, is set to begin a large-scale research project examining why advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are not delivering the safety gains many expected.

The study will involve real-world testing of drivers using common ADAS features, such as autonomous emergency braking and lane-keeping assist, in controlled conditions. IAG is working with Queensland University of Technology (QUT) and the iMOVE Cooperative Research Centre on the project, which will take place at the RACQ Mobility Centre in Brisbane.

Sixty drivers will take part in on-track assessments designed to observe how people interact with driver-assistance technology while driving. Researchers will monitor behaviour in real time, looking at how drivers respond to alerts, when systems are disengaged, and whether misunderstandings or discomfort affect how the technology is used.

IAG says the project follows earlier research showing a large proportion of Australian motorists are actively disabling safety features fitted to their vehicles. The insurer estimates that around 60 per cent of drivers regularly switch off at least some ADAS functions, limiting their potential to reduce crashes and injuries.

The issue is becoming more pressing as the technology spreads rapidly through the national vehicle fleet. Forecasts suggest that by 2031, around 40 per cent of vehicles on Australian roads will be equipped with some form of advanced driver-assistance technology. Many of these systems are already mandatory in new vehicles sold locally, following changes to Australian Design Rules aligned with international standards.

Researchers involved in the project say understanding driver behaviour is as important as assessing the technology itself. While ADAS systems have demonstrated safety benefits in overseas studies, their effectiveness depends heavily on how drivers understand and trust them. Confusion over system limits, unexpected interventions and alert fatigue are all seen as possible reasons drivers turn features off.

The study will also explore whether targeted education or training could improve engagement with ADAS and reduce resistance to the technology. Findings are expected to help inform future driver education programs, vehicle design considerations and policy decisions.

The research aligns with broader national road safety goals, including the federal government’s target to significantly reduce road deaths and serious injuries by 2030.

IAG plans to publish the results of the study later this year, with the findings intended to contribute to ongoing debates about vehicle safety technology, regulation and driver behaviour in Australia.