Manthey-Racing has turned the Porsche 911 GT3 RS into a sharper, more focused machine in much the same way it did the GT2 RS ‘MR’, the car that lapped the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6:40.3 and stole the title of fastest road-legal car around the circuit.

The Porsche 991.2 911 GT3 RS MR retains the drivetrain as engineered and finalised by Porsche, which most should find no reason to complain about, and instead is different in key high-speed aspects such as aero and braking.

So with a naturally aspirated 383kW and 470Nm still nothing to scoff at, the GT3 RS MR gains a three-quarter-way adjustable set of coilovers, as well as a brakes upgrade designed by Manthey, as well as braided brake lines, and can be optioned with magnesium wheels.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR driven at Phillip Island

Then there’s the main event, the aero pack, which adds a plethora of extra guides for airflow and replaces some parts with carbon, including the engine deck lid.

A Gurney flap is also added below the rear wing blade, while the wing’s supports themselves are replaced with MR parts.

The aero discs, also carbon, added to the wheels are optional.

“With the latest MR model we are once again expanding our product range for the GT vehicles of the Porsche brand.

“The performance kit is based on the modifications of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR, which among other things is the fastest road-legal sports car on the Nürburgring Nordschleife," says Manthey-Racing managing director Nicolas Raeder.

MOTOR has contacted Porsche Doncaster, which partnered with Manthey-Racing to bring the GT2 RS MR kit here, and is currently awaiting confirmation of local availability.

