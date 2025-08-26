Mazda is making its CX-60 midsize SUV more accessible with the launch of a new 2.5-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine, available across Pure, Evolve and Touring grades. Priced from $44,240 manufacturer’s list price (MLP) for the entry-level Pure, the addition broadens customer choice and brings a lower-cost option into the premium-leaning SUV range.

The naturally aspirated G25 engine produces 138kW and 250Nm, driving the rear wheels through Mazda’s recently updated eight-speed automatic transmission. Fuel consumption is listed at 7.5L/100km combined, making it the most economical petrol-only variant in the CX-60 line-up.

Pricing rises to $49,240 MLP for the mid-tier Evolve and $52,240 MLP for the Touring, while Mazda has also confirmed an introductory offer of $47,990 driveaway for the Pure, aimed at drawing buyers looking for value in a competitive segment.

Equipment levels mirror those of the existing six-cylinder CX-60s, with standard inclusions such as Mazda’s full suite of i-Activsense safety technologies, large infotainment displays, and the brand’s KODO design language. Customers also retain a wide choice of finishes, with eight exterior paint colours available, including premium Takuminuri shades like Soul Red Crystal Metallic and Rhodium White Metallic.

Mazda Australia expects the new G25 to be a popular option, forecasting it will account for around one third of CX-60 sales annually. The move responds to customer demand for a more affordable entry point without sacrificing key features or design appeal.

Mazda Australia Managing Director Vinesh Bhindi said the expansion underlines the brand’s focus on value and accessibility: “The addition of the G25 to the CX-60 range ensures consumers have even more choice. With its proven powertrain, elegant design and strong equipment list at a compelling price, it enhances accessibility to our premium SUV.”

The Mazda CX-60 G25 is on sale now, with the first customer deliveries expected to commence next month at dealerships nationwide.

Mazda CX-60 G25 Pure

10.25-inch full colour widescreen display (Mazda Connect)

18-inch grey metallic alloy wheels

360° view monitor

7-inch TFT LCD multi-information meter display

8 speaker audio with DAB+

Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ (wireless and USB)

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

Black cloth seat trim with 8-way manual driver’s seat adjustment

Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) with Vehicle Exit Warning

Dual-zone climate control with rear vents

Exterior mirrors with power adjustment, auto fold, heating and auto dimming

Front & Rear parking sensors

Leather shift knob

Leather steering wheel

LED headlamps with auto on/off and High Beam Control (HBC)

Rear console with USB-C

Satellite navigation

Smart Brake Support (SBS) with Turn-across traffic

Evolve adds:

12.3-inch TFT LCD multi-information meter display

360° view monitor with see through view

Black Maztex trim with 8-way manual driver’s seat adjustment

Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS)

Driver monitoring

Front Cross Traffic Alert (FCTA)

Remote operated power tailgate (open/close)

Wireless phone charger

Touring adds:

Black leather seat trim

Exterior mirror memory

Heated front seats (driver and passenger)

Power seat adjustment (driver & passenger) with position memory (driver)

Rear console with LED lamp

Pricing