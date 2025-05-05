Mazda Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for the updated CX-60 mid-size SUV range, which now starts $10,500 lower than before thanks to a new base model Pure, while a new mid-spec Touring has also been added. The brand has also made suspension and transmission changes aimed at making it more refined to drive.

The latest round of tweaks to the suspension include softer rear springs, firmer shock absorber settings and recalibrated stability control systems to improve overall handling and comfort, according to Mazda. The eight-speed multi-clutch automatic transmission has also seen changes to its clutch control for a smoother transition between the engine and electric motor.

Now better aligned with the larger seven-seat CX-80, the updated Mazda CX-60 starts at $50,240 plus on-road costs – or between $53,990 and $54,990 drive away – for the new entry-level Pure. To achieve the price cut for the Pure, Mazda has cut a number of features from the Evolve, including synthetic leather upholstery, an electric tailgate, 360-degree camera and wireless phone charger.

The Pure is still equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite navigation, keyless entry with push button start, cloth upholstery and safety features such as AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

The now-second from base Evolve starts $55,240 +ORC, or $7560 less than before, and a new mid-spec Touring that effectively replaces the Evolve with the former Luxury Package is priced from $58,240 +ORC. At the higher points of the range, the GT and Azami have had their prices cut by up to $6560, and the range now tops out at $81,490 +ORC.

The Evolve has also added the formerly-optional Vision Technology Package as standard so a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, 360-degree camera, adaptive lane guidance, driver monitoring camera and front cross-traffic alert are standard equipment. The GT has also added this package as standard, and now features Matrix adaptive high beam functionality too.

As before, three engine choices are available in the CX-60 range: a 209kW/450Nm 3.3-litre turbo-petrol, a 187kW/550Nm 3.3-litre turbo-diesel and a 241kW/500Nm 2.5-litre plug-in hybrid, which each only available with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The claimed fuel consumption for the petrol remains at 7.4L/100km, the diesel 5.0L/100km and the PHEV just 2.1L/100km – with a fully charged battery.

2025 Mazda CX-60 pricing (plus on-road costs):

G40e Pure $50,240 (new) D50e Pure $52,240 (new) P50e Pure PHEV $63,290 (new) G40e Evolve $55,240 (-$7560) D50e Evolve $57,240 (-$7560) P50e Evolve PHEV $68,290 (-$7560) G40e Touring $58,240 (new) D50e Touring $60,240 (new) P50e Touring PHEV $71,290 (new) G40e GT $64,240 (-$6560) D50e GT $66,240 (-$6560) P50e GT PHEV $77,290 (-$6560) G40e Azami $68,440 (-$5560) D50e Azami $70,400 (-$5560) P50e Azami PHEV $81,490 (-$5560)

The updated Mazda CX-60 range will land in local Mazda dealers from June, and is available to

order now.