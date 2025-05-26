Mazda Australia has confirmed it will expand its CX-60 line-up later this year with a new, more affordable entry-level variant, marking a significant pricing shift for the brand’s flagship mid-size SUV.

The announcement comes as part of a broader update that includes price cuts across the existing range and mechanical enhancements for 2025.

The new entry-level CX-60 will be powered by Mazda’s naturally aspirated 2.5-litre Skyactiv-G four-cylinder petrol engine, already offered in other markets like Japan. It’s expected to produce 138kW of power and 250Nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. As with all Australian-market CX-60s, the new variant will be offered exclusively with all-wheel drive.

Speaking to local media, Mazda Australia managing director Vinesh Bhindi said, “This edition will not only further expand our CX-60 offering, but importantly continue to offer good value in the segment while meeting our consumers’ motoring needs. It will be a more price-focused offering.”

While exact pricing is yet to be confirmed, Bhindi hinted the new variant will “start with a four in front,” suggesting a sub-$50,000 starting price – potentially undercutting the current base model, the G40e Pure (pictured), which is priced from $50,240 before on-road costs. That price would put it into competition with the smaller CX-5, which ranges from $36,740 to $55,150 before on-roads.

Since its local debut in 2023, the CX-60 has been available only with inline-six mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines or a 2.5-litre plug-in hybrid.

Despite the addition of a cheaper variant, Mazda isn’t compromising on performance. The 2025 CX-60 update brings refined transmission, suspension, steering, and stability systems, ensuring the SUV remains a dynamic and comfortable option in the premium mid-size segment.

Bhindi acknowledged that offering two similarly priced mid-size SUVs – the CX-5 and the CX-60 – could raise questions but said both models will serve different needs. “There’s only opportunities,” he said. “Different things will mean different customers.”

With Mazda’s push to broaden its CX-60 appeal and offer sharper pricing, the new variant is poised to attract more budget-conscious buyers without sacrificing the model’s premium feel. The entry-level CX-60 is due to arrive in the second half of 2025.