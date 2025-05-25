Mazda’s new all-electric mid-size SUV, the EZ-60, has appeared in China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) database, unveiling its key specifications ahead of an expected launch in late August.

The sleek new model, developed in partnership with Changan, will be available in two versions: a pure electric vehicle (EV) and a range-extender electric vehicle (EREV), reported carnewschina.com.

Fitting in between the CX-60 and CX-80 in the brand’s SUV range, the EZ-60 takes on vehicles such as the Tesla Model Y and BYD Sealion 6 medium SUVs.

Built on the EPA platform, the production EZ-60 closely mirrors the bold styling of Mazda’s Arata Concept. A futuristic front end boasts a hidden grille flanked by split-type LED headlights and a dramatic full-width LED daytime running light strip that outlines the grille’s silhouette. A sculpted front bumper adds sporty flair, while the rear features a wide LED taillight bar and embossed ‘MAZDA’ badging. A small “EV” badge sets the pure-electric model apart from the nearly identical EREV version.

Measuring 4850 mm long, 1935 mm wide, and 1620 mm tall, with a generous 2,902 mm wheelbase, the EZ-60 is a roomy five-seater. Buyers can choose between 19- or 21-inch alloy wheels and several customization options, including various mirror styles, rear wipers, and paint finishes.

Inside, the EZ-60 delivers a tech-forward, minimalist cabin anchored by a massive 26.45-inch 5K floating touchscreen, serving as the control centre for infotainment and vehicle functions. Additional design highlights include a flat-bottom dual-spoke steering wheel, a column-mounted gear selector, and flush button-style door releases for a clean, modern finish.

Comfort is a priority, with zero-gravity front seats offering ventilation, heating, massage features, and integrated headrest speakers. A floating centre console includes wireless charging and under-console storage to emphasis its practical anture.

The EV version features a 190 kW (255 hp) electric motor powered by a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery from CALB. While range details are yet to be disclosed, Mazda promises competitive all-electric performance. The EREV version uses the same motor but adds a 1.5L petrol-powered generator (72 kW) and a 31.73 kWh battery, offering up to 160km of electric-only range before switching to petrol assistance.

Mazda has previously said the range-extender models will offer a combined driving range of over 1000 km under the CLTC lab-test standard.

With 20,000 pre-orders already logged in China, pricing for the EZ-60 is expected to fall between 150,000 and 300,000 yuan (A$32,164–$64,330).