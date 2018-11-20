McLaren 720S Stealth design theme revealed

McLaren has revealed a real version of one of its initial McLaren Special Operations (MSO) theme concepts for the 2018 McLaren 720S.

Dubbed ‘Stealth’, the theme incorporates dark hues and red highlights, but the name seems like a misnomer, as no one’s sneaking anywhere in this.

Its primary colour is Sarthe Grey, inspired by the 1995 Le Mans-winning McLaren F1 GTR, while the red accents are ‘Vermillion’. Nearly 200 hours were required to hand-paint the car’s accents.

This particular 720S has also had the Performance specification bestowed upon it, which in this case adds more carbon and Alcantara for the interior.