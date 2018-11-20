McLaren 720S Stealth design theme revealed

McLaren has revealed a real version of one of its initial McLaren Special Operations (MSO) theme concepts for the 2018 McLaren 720S.
Dubbed ‘Stealth’, the theme incorporates dark hues and red highlights, but the name seems like a misnomer, as no one’s sneaking anywhere in this.
Its primary colour is Sarthe Grey, inspired by the 1995 Le Mans-winning McLaren F1 GTR, while the red accents are ‘Vermillion’. Nearly 200 hours were required to hand-paint the car’s accents.
This particular 720S has also had the Performance specification bestowed upon it, which in this case adds more carbon and Alcantara for the interior.
Satin black 10-spoke lightweight alloys and carbon fibre accents on the front air intakes, door mirrors, rear aero bridges, rear deck and rear air intakes are all also MSO additions to the 720S.
McLaren says the popularity of MSO’s options on its sports cars has led to many unique versions of the 720S, including others from its ‘Bespoke themes’ list displayed upon the car’s debut.
“The McLaren 720S can be ordered as standard in one of three specification levels, with MSO-defined options among the additional features offered to customers who want their new car to be unlike others.
“Beyond this there are opportunities to further personalise a McLaren through MSO’s Bespoke services, where areas such as paint and interior stitching can be developed as themes to create a car that is often, quite literally, one-of-a-kind.
“Stealth was one of the MSO Bespoke themes visualised for the McLaren 720S on its global debut at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show; examples of the Velocity, Track and Pacific themes have already been produced as MSO Bespoke orders.”
