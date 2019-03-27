The wait is over. We finally know how much dosh Australian buyers will need to shell out for a 2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 S hot hatch.

The record-breakingly powerful 310kW hatchback is set to land at a MRLP of $93,600. This sits it more than $25K higher on the pricing ladder than the lesser A35, but the A45 S boasts a specs sheet to put plenty more expensive metal to shame.

Of course, the turbo 2.0-litre four produces 310kW and 500Nm, the highest outputs for a factory, road-going four-cylinder. Though it weighs 1675kg, a power-to-weight ratio of 185kW-per-tonne is nothing to be scoffed at. 0-100km/h comes along in 3.9 seconds – the same as a near-$400K V12 Aston Martin DB11.

The new A45 S also brings with it a drift mode not unlike that of the recent Ford Focus RS, and a clever new diff system with proper torque vectoring.

As an added bonus, Mercedes-Benz Australia has also released pricing for the fastback Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S.

The swoopy, more style-oriented sibling to the A45 S is also a little harder on the wallet, blasting past the six-figure barrier to set buyers back something along the lines of Benz’s $111,200 MRLP.

Though slightly less-focussed (it’s slightly heavier and 0-100km/h takes 4.0 seconds), the CLA45 S still features the same wild drivetrain, drift mode, and torque vectoring as the A45 S.

While both models are now ‘on-sale’ in Australia, Mercedes-Benz Australia hasn’t confirmed timing for first deliveries – MOTOR is awaiting a response to this query.