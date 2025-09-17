Mercedes-Benz Australia has broadened its Edition R portfolio, adding the GLE 53 SUV and Coupé to the line-up. Following the successful introduction of Edition R variants on the AMG C 43, GLC 43 and selected compact models, the latest additions are engineered to combine dynamic performance with bold design elements, delivering a distinctive additional pathway into the AMG brand.

At the heart of the GLE 53 Edition R lies AMG’s acclaimed 3.0-litre inline-six, enhanced with electrified technology to produce 320 kW of power and 560 Nm of torque. This performance is further sharpened by the AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package, which incorporates AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL active roll stabilisation and a high-performance composite braking system.

The brakes feature red-painted calipers with black AMG lettering, measuring 400 x 38 mm at the front and 370 x 32 mm at the rear, enhancing the SUV’s road presence.

Visually, the Edition R makes an immediate impression. Striking 22-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels finished in matt black with a high-sheen rim flange set the tone, while optional MANUFAKTUR paint finishes further elevate exclusivity. Inside, performance-inspired cues continue with brushed aluminium trim, red seatbelts, and the AMG Performance steering wheel trimmed in nappa leather and MICROCUT microfibre. The SUV variant features ARTICO man-made leather with red stitching, while the Coupé retains its hallmark black AMG nappa leather upholstery.

The combination of AMG-engineered power and distinctive styling positions the Edition R treatment of the GLE 53 SUV (top) and Coupé (above) as bold statements of AMG identity.

Pricing for the GLE 53 Edition R SUV begins at $184,100 (MRLP), while the Coupé starts at $188,100 (MRLP), reaffirming their place in the premium performance SUV segment.