Snapshot Updates for the GT range won't be coming to Australia

Minor tweaks to six-cylinder models result in new trims and colours

GT 63 S remains as Mercedes-AMG's only 4-door Coupé offering

Mercedes-AMG has given its GT 4-Door Coupé a mid-life update, refreshing some features across its GT 53 and GT 43 variants.

Frustratingly, those are the two variants which Australia misses out on – the 43 has never been available here and the 53 was discontinued from the local market in 2020 – though Mercedes-AMG confirmed to WhichCar it will continue to sell the V8-powered GT 63 S here.

The only changes to the exterior of the standard GT 4-Door are a new range of 20 and 21-inch wheels as well as three new colours - spectral blue metallic, spectral blue magno and cashmere white magno – with an optional AMG Night Package adding blacked out features to the vehicle.

Inside the cabin is where a majority of the changes have been made, with a new flat-bottomed, twin-spoke AMG wheel being positioned in front of the driver with heating being made available as an option.

New leather options have been made available with five new monochrome Nappa leather colours – sienna brown, classic red, yacht blue, deep white and neva grey – as well as two fresh two-tone combinations – titanium grey pearl/black with yellow stitching and truffle brown/black with diamond stitching.

Mechanically the GT 4-Door Coupé remains unchanged, retaining a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine which makes 270kW/500Nm in the GT 43 and 320kW/520Nm in the GT 53, with all-wheel-drive available for both cars but only the lower-end GT 43 receives rear-wheel-drive.

Tweaked AMG Ride Control+ air suspension is aimed at both delivering a more comfortable ride but also providing a more solid driving experience, especially when trying to handle the two-tonne machine around corners.