Mercedes-Benz reveals pricing and specs for new electric SUV Night Editions

Following a mid-life update last year that added a larger battery to both the EQA and EQB electric SUVs, Mercedes-Benz has now announced two new Night Edition variants.
Adding more standard equipment for no extra cost compared with the base models, the Night Editions are priced from $85,800 for the EQA and $90,000 for the EQB (both plus on-road costs). Both models fall shy of the Luxury Car Tax (LCT) threshold, importantly making them exempt from Fringe Benefits Tax (FBT).
Mercedes-Benz Australia said both models will be available in “strictly limited” numbers.
The Night Editions are based on the 250+ variants of the EQA and EQB, which both use a single electric motor making 140kW of power and 385Nm of torque. They both use a 70.5kWh battery, which allows for a claimed 578km range for the EQA 250+ and 564km for the EQB 250+ (both on the NEDC cycle).
As the name suggests, the Night Editions of both the EQA and EQB add a number of gloss black pieces, including 20-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels; front and rear aprons; mirror housings; beltline and window-line strip and roof rails.
Those features come on top of the standard equipment found in both the EQA and EQB which includes:
- Panoramic glass sunroof
- Metallic paint
- Tinted glass
- AMG Line exterior styling
- Keyless entry and push button start
- LED exterior lighting with adaptive high beam
- ‘Artico’ synthetic leather upholstery
- Electric front seat adjustment with memory and heating
- Nappa leather steering wheel
- Dual-zone climate control with rear air vents
- ‘MBUX’ infotainment system with dual 10.25-inch screens
- Augmented reality navigation
- Finger print scanner for individual settings
- Wireless phone charger
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
- Ambient lighting
- Adaptive suspension
The EQB adds:
- Two extra seats (for seven in total)
- Sliding middle row
Both the EQA and EQB are also equipped with the following safety kit:
- Nine airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)
- Adaptive cruise control
- Active lane keeping asset
- Automatic parking
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Traffic sign assist
- Safe exit assist
- 360-degree camera
- Pre-safe system to prepare the cabin in the event of an imminent collision
Mercedes-Benz Night Edition pricing (plus on-road costs):
- EQA 250+ Night Edition: $85,800
- EQB 250+ Night Edition: $90,000
The new Night Edition variants in the EQA and EQB ranges are available to order now.
