Mercedes-Benz reveals pricing and specs for new electric SUV Night Editions

New Night Edition variants of Mercedes-Benz EQA and EQB electric SUVs add extra styling features for no additional cost to the base models.

Jake Williams
Following a mid-life update last year that added a larger battery to both the EQA and EQB electric SUVs, Mercedes-Benz has now announced two new Night Edition variants.

Adding more standard equipment for no extra cost compared with the base models, the Night Editions are priced from $85,800 for the EQA and $90,000 for the EQB (both plus on-road costs). Both models fall shy of the Luxury Car Tax (LCT) threshold, importantly making them exempt from Fringe Benefits Tax (FBT).

Mercedes-Benz Australia said both models will be available in “strictly limited” numbers.

The Night Editions are based on the 250+ variants of the EQA and EQB, which both use a single electric motor making 140kW of power and 385Nm of torque. They both use a 70.5kWh battery, which allows for a claimed 578km range for the EQA 250+ and 564km for the EQB 250+ (both on the NEDC cycle).

As the name suggests, the Night Editions of both the EQA and EQB add a number of gloss black pieces, including 20-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels; front and rear aprons; mirror housings; beltline and window-line strip and roof rails.

Those features come on top of the standard equipment found in both the EQA and EQB which includes:

  • Panoramic glass sunroof
  • Metallic paint
  • Tinted glass
  • AMG Line exterior styling
  • Keyless entry and push button start
  • LED exterior lighting with adaptive high beam
  • ‘Artico’ synthetic leather upholstery
  • Electric front seat adjustment with memory and heating
  • Nappa leather steering wheel
  • Dual-zone climate control with rear air vents
  • ‘MBUX’ infotainment system with dual 10.25-inch screens
  • Augmented reality navigation
  • Finger print scanner for individual settings
  • Wireless phone charger
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
  • Ambient lighting
  • Adaptive suspension

The EQB adds:

  • Two extra seats (for seven in total)
  • Sliding middle row

Both the EQA and EQB are also equipped with the following safety kit:

  • Nine airbags
  • Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Active lane keeping asset
  • Automatic parking
  • Blind-spot monitoring
  • Traffic sign assist
  • Safe exit assist
  • 360-degree camera
  • Pre-safe system to prepare the cabin in the event of an imminent collision
Mercedes-Benz Night Edition pricing (plus on-road costs):

  • EQA 250+ Night Edition: $85,800
  • EQB 250+ Night Edition: $90,000

The new Night Edition variants in the EQA and EQB ranges are available to order now.

One of Jake’s first words was Volvo because that was the family chariot in his infancy and it’s no shock that since then, he’s been obsessing over practical details such as rear seat folding mechanisms and rain-activated automatic headlights ever since.


 

