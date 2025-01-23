Mercedes-Benz reveals pricing and specs for new electric SUV Night Editions

Following a mid-life update last year that added a larger battery to both the EQA and EQB electric SUVs, Mercedes-Benz has now announced two new Night Edition variants.

Adding more standard equipment for no extra cost compared with the base models, the Night Editions are priced from $85,800 for the EQA and $90,000 for the EQB (both plus on-road costs). Both models fall shy of the Luxury Car Tax (LCT) threshold, importantly making them exempt from Fringe Benefits Tax (FBT).

Mercedes-Benz Australia said both models will be available in “strictly limited” numbers.