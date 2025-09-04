Mercedes-Benz Vans Australia has unveiled a limited-edition Sprinter to celebrate three decades of the brand’s light commercial vehicle. Just 30 examples of the 30th Anniversary Edition will be offered locally, available exclusively through online ordering.

Launched globally in 1995, the Sprinter has become a mainstay of the van market, known for its flexibility across commercial and private applications. The anniversary model builds on this reputation by combining practical upgrades with unique styling touches aimed at customers seeking adventure and versatility.

Based on the Sprinter 419 Mid Wheelbase Panel Van, the commemorative edition gains a high roof, all-wheel drive system, and a five-seat crew cab package to accommodate up to five occupants. Rear speakers, luxury panelling, and tinted rear windows are included to enhance passenger comfort and privacy.

2

The interior is fitted with durable wood flooring, while exterior changes include black steel wheels, a chrome radiator grille, and exclusive “SPRINTER30” graphics in Pebble Grey. Sill panel blackouts and distinctive badging further distinguish the model.

Technology features are also expanded. A 360-degree camera, digital rear-view mirror, and navigation system are standard, alongside LED performance headlamps and taillamps, plus fog lamps with a cornering light function.

Diane Tarr, Managing Director of Mercedes-Benz Vans Australia, said the model celebrates both the Sprinter’s legacy and its role in customer lifestyles.

“The Sprinter has been a cornerstone of our success for decades. This special edition is a tribute to its enduring legacy and a celebration of the adventurous spirit of our customers,” she said.

3

Mercedes-Benz says the additional equipment amounts to more than $25,000 in extra value. The Manufacturer’s Recommended List Price (MRLP) is $105,931 including GST, excluding on-road costs such as registration and stamp duty.

Orders for the Sprinter 30th Anniversary Edition are open now via the Mercedes-Benz Vans Australia website, and will remain available until 1 October 2025 or until all 30 units are sold.