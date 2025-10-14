Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its most ambitious design statement yet – the Vision Iconic, a sculptural electric show car that bridges more than a century of heritage with a bold technological future.

Described by Mercedes as “a sculpture in motion,” the Vision Iconic embodies both opulence and innovation. It reinterprets one of the brand’s most recognisable hallmarks – the Mercedes-Benz radiator grille – into a modern, illuminated “digital status front.”

Inspired by classic models such as the W108, W111 and 600 Pullman, the new iconic grille combines a chrome frame, smoked-glass lattice and integrated contour lighting, with a glowing three-pointed star crowning the bonnet.

1

According to Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener, the Vision Iconic channels the “pure essence of Mercedes-Benz,” with sweeping Art Deco lines, a flowing silhouette, and craftsmanship reminiscent of the marque’s golden age. Inside, the car transforms into a lounge-like sanctuary, merging hyper-analogue artistry with digital luxury.

The centrepiece is a floating glass structure known as the “Zeppelin,” complemented by mother-of-pearl marquetry, brass accents, and deep blue velvet seating. The cabin evokes an atmosphere of timeless refinement, with the Mercedes-Benz logo suspended in glass within a four-spoke steering wheel.

2

Technologically, the Vision Iconic serves as a showcase for next-generation systems. It introduces neuromorphic computing, mimicking the human brain to boost processing speed and reduce energy consumption in autonomous driving by up to 90 per cent. The concept also supports Level 4 highly automated driving, allowing occupants to relax or stream media while the vehicle handles traffic and parking independently.

A pioneering solar paint adds to its innovation, capturing sunlight to generate energy and potentially extending driving range by up to 12,000 kilometres per year under ideal conditions. Complementing this is steer-by-wire technology for enhanced agility and interior flexibility.

2

To celebrate the concept’s debut, Mercedes-Benz also revealed a capsule fashion collection, reflecting the Vision Iconic’s blue and silver-gold tones with 1930s-inspired detailing – in keeping with the brand’s fusion of style, art and advanced mobility.