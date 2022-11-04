MG Australia storms past 5000 units as ZS and MG3 hit Top 10

Snapshot
- MG Australia 6th most popular brand in October
- Record sales for ZS SUV
- ZS and MG3 in Top 10
Chinese brand MG has registered more than 5000 new-car sales in Australia for the first time.
Two of its three models featured in the Top 10 best-sellers list in October, led by the ZS compact SUV that was the country’s fifth most popular vehicle. The MG3 city car placed 8th.
MG sold 2293 ZS SUVs last month - a record for the vehicle and just 59 units shy of the Mazda CX-5 medium SUV. The figure equates to a 104 per cent year on year increase.
The MG ZS (main picture and below) led the Small SUV segment, out-selling popular vehicles such as the Mitsubishi ASX, Mazda CX-30, Hyundai Kona, and the new Toyota Corolla Cross.
The MG3 (pictured below), with 1823 sales, is up 44 per cent on its October 21 result.
It continues to dominate the city-car category, with 55 per cent market share last month. Its closest rival was the Toyota Yaris with 348 sales.
The HS midsize SUV secured 915 sales last month, up 26 per cent year on year.
MG’s total October sales were up 60 per cent on this time last year.
October’s figures pushed MG into 6th place in the list of most popular brands, with its 5031 sales netting a market share of nearly six per cent.
MG’s previous best month was May with 4403 units, a month after it passed 4000 sales for the first time.
MG is Australia’s seventh most popular brand year to date, with total sales of 38,891 up 22 per cent.
In another generally strong month for Chinese brands, GWM joined MG in the Top 10 brands thanks to 2462 sales – up 46 per cent on October 2021.
LDV sales also increased, by 24 per cent.
COMMENTS