MG Australia storms past 5000 units as ZS and MG3 hit Top 10

Snapshot MG Australia 6th most popular brand in October

Record sales for ZS SUV

ZS and MG3 in Top 10

Chinese brand MG has registered more than 5000 new-car sales in Australia for the first time.

Two of its three models featured in the Top 10 best-sellers list in October, led by the ZS compact SUV that was the country’s fifth most popular vehicle. The MG3 city car placed 8th.

MG sold 2293 ZS SUVs last month - a record for the vehicle and just 59 units shy of the Mazda CX-5 medium SUV. The figure equates to a 104 per cent year on year increase.

The MG ZS (main picture and below) led the Small SUV segment, out-selling popular vehicles such as the Mitsubishi ASX, Mazda CX-30, Hyundai Kona, and the new Toyota Corolla Cross.

The MG3 (pictured below), with 1823 sales, is up 44 per cent on its October 21 result.

It continues to dominate the city-car category, with 55 per cent market share last month. Its closest rival was the Toyota Yaris with 348 sales.