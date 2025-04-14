One of the surprise reveals of the recent Melbourne Motor Show was the new MG U9 ute, which has been confirmed for Australian release in the fourth quarter of this year. Now a few weeks later, MG has announced that it’s started an extensive Australian testing program to tune the U9 for our conditions.

MG Motor Australia is conducting thousands of kilometres of real-world testing to ensure the MG U9 meets the unique demands of Australian roads. The local tuning program is being led by MG’s in-house engineering team to deliver a ute that’s tough, capable, and tailored for Australian needs, according to the company.

Under the bonnet of the MG U9 will be a 2.5-litre turbo-diesel engine making 160kW of power and

520Nm of torque and mated to a four-wheel drive system as standard. While specific details like

fuel consumption are yet to be confirmed, the brand has announced that it will be able to tow the

benchmark 3.5 tonnes, much like other utes such as the Ford Ranger, Toyota HiLux and Isuzu D-Max.

To also be sold in Australia as the LDV Terron 9, the U9 will feature wireless Apple CarPlay and

Android Auto as standard, as well as the innovative tailgate step that reportedly pleased attendees

of the Melbourne Motor Show.

The U9 will also include the ‘MG Pilot’ suite of active safety features, including a 360-degree

camera, as well as its ‘iSmart’ app so that owners can access remote features like

locking and unlocking from their smartphone.

“The reaction to the MG U9 at its global reveal at the Melbourne Motor Show was fantastic,” said MG Motor Australia’s Chief Executive Officer, Peter Ciao. “We are proud to have unveiled MG

Motor Australia’s first-ever ute — a vehicle designed, engineered, and refined by MG.



“Our local team is committed to fine-tuning the MG U9 over the coming months to meet the

needs of Australian drivers. This is MG’s ute — tough, capable, and designed for the diverse

conditions and demands of this country. Most importantly, it will offer incredible value for Australian

families and tradespeople alike.

The MG U9 ute will go on sale locally in the fourth quarter of 2025 with local pricing and specifications yet to be announced.