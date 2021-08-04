MG ZS scores historic top 10 spot for Chinese vehicles

Snapshot ZS in the top 10 models list

MG continues a strong year, remains in top 10 brands

436 per cent YTD increase

The MG ZS compact SUV has become the first Chinese car to achieve a top 10 monthly sales result in Australia.

MG registered 1786 sales of the ZS in July, placing it 10th in the list of best-selling models. The figure represents a 446 per cent increase on the vehicle’s July 2020 result, and the ZS’s year-to-date sales are similarly remarkable with a 436 per cent increase.

The ZS was assisted by a rare sales struggle for the Mitsubishi Triton ute, which is a perennial top 10 model, that posted its worst result of 2021 so far this year with 1580 units.

3 MG ZS EV

ZS sales have been performing strongly since the addition of a more premium ZST model in 2020, and this year the line-up has been further bolstered by the addition of more affordable ZST variants as well as an EV (electric vehicle) model.