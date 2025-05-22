MG Motor Australia’s latest electric SUV, the MGS5 EV, has secured a 5-star ANCAP safety rating, marking it as one of the safest electric vehicles on Australian roads.

Built on the same acclaimed Modular Scalable Platform as the MG4, the MGS5 EV delivers excellent performance and handling through its rear-wheel-drive system. A key innovation is its ultra-thin 110mm battery, which enhances interior space without compromising driving dynamics.

The top-tier safety rating is thanks in large part to the inclusion of MG Pilot – a comprehensive suite of driver assistance technologies. This includes Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, and Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, among others.

Peter Ciao, CEO of MG Motor Australia, said the recognition reinforces the brand’s commitment to safety. “The all-electric MGS5 EV already leads the pack on value for Australian families – and now it’s officially one of the safest too,” he said.

Beyond safety, the MGS5 EV offers strong value with features like Wireless Apple CarPlay across the range and a hands-free power tailgate in the Essence model. A 12.8-inch infotainment screen and updated interface ensure a modern, comfortable driving experience for tech-savvy Australians.

