You can buy Michael Jordan’s car.

Specifically, his 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600, as customised by tuning brand Lorinser.

The S600 is currently held by Beverly Hills Car Club, which has announced it intends to sell the car via an eBay auction to be held imminently.

The starting price for the Benz owned by the best of the Bulls will be a meagre US$23… but we expect some more zeroes to be added to the end of that by the auction’s August 23 end date.

Michael Jordan and his car collection

A refresher on the man and this specific car, Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player ever… including by the raw facts. His profile on the NBA website starts by pointing out that “by acclamation, Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time.”

He played 15 seasons, helping the Bulls win 6 NBA titles.

A different type of tuned Mercedes: The Brabus Bullit

This specific car, which did make an appearance in The Last Dance, the documentary about Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, now shows 157,085 miles (~253,000km).

With a 6.0-litre V12 under the bonnet making 290kW and 570Nm, the luxo limo isn’t particularly underpowered by today’s standards, let alone 25 years ago.

Alex Manos, the Beverly Hills Car Club owner, has his own emotional connection to the car.

"You probably have your own, more subjective attachment to Michael Jordan,” says Manos.

“When I was a young boy my father bought me my first pair of Air Jordan sneakers. I absolutely loved them. I thought even at that age that they were so cool.

Chatting cars with basketball star Mitchell Creek

“From there, I found out the amazing story of Michael Jordan himself, the greatest basketball superstar. So it’s truly astonishing to be selling his car today.”

Get your free weekly MOTOR report!