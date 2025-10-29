MINI Australia has confirmed it will introduce the new MINI Paul Smith Edition from the first quarter of 2026, following its global debut at the Japan Mobility Show. The design-led edition will launch alongside the next-generation MINI Cooper Electric, with petrol and convertible versions to follow later in the year.

The new edition marks another chapter in the ongoing collaboration between MINI and Sir Paul Smith, who first worked with the brand in the late 1990s. Reflecting his distinctive design sensibility, the Paul Smith Edition combines understated British styling with contemporary electric technology.

Sir Paul Smith said the renewed partnership was “a privilege,” adding that the collaboration brought together two icons of British design. “The MINI Paul Smith Edition has been a wonderful project, offering new colours and unexpected details,” he said.

2

The model will be offered in three paint finishes – Statement Grey, inspired by the 1959 Mini Austin Seven; Inspired White, referencing the Classic Mini Beige; and Midnight Black Metallic, a tone from MINI’s current palette. In all versions, accents in Nottingham Green – a nod to Smith’s hometown – appear on the mirrors, grille, hub caps, and roof.

Design signatures include Smith’s trademark ‘Signature Stripe’, positioned asymmetrically on the roof, and 18-inch Night Spoke wheels finished in dark steel. A newly designed MINI badge in blue-black tones replaces the traditional chrome emblem, while the designer’s name subtly appears on the rear handle.

Inside, the cabin balances simplicity with playful details. Knitted dashboard and door surfaces draw on Smith’s textile patterns, complemented by Nightshade Blue seats with colour-contrast stitching. Digital touches include exclusive display themes on the central circular screen, while hidden motifs such as a “Hello” projection and hand-drawn rabbit graphic add character.

2

The collaboration between MINI and Paul Smith dates back to 1998, when the designer created a striped Classic Mini for display. Since then, the partnership has evolved through several projects, including 2021’s minimalist MINI Strip concept and the Recharged electric conversion in 2022.

Pricing for the MINI Paul Smith Edition will be announced closer to its Australian release in 2026.