The first issue of MOTOR Magazine for the decade is here, and it’s looking to the future in a big way.

Not only is our cover car, the C8 Corvette a while away from our shores yet, but we’ve also taken the opportunity to point out where we see automotive trends heading.

2020 VISION: Our predictions for the 2020s

Our 20 speculations for the decade aren’t all doom and gloom… just some of them. Get ready for an era of speed, ingenuity, excitement, and technological nannies.

BLUE ANGEL: Our first proper C8 Corvette Stingray drive

Is the new 369kW ‘Vette a half-price Ferrari? We light the wick on the General’s new mid-engine muscle car.

DOWN & DIRTY: Jag F-Pace SVR vs BMW X3 Comp vs Alfa Stelvio Q

What’s the best way to make an SUV go faster than it should? We head to the forest to find out.

CROUCHING TIGER: Lamborghini Huracán EVO driven in Aus

The Sant’Agata Bolognese carmaker powers its baby bull to 470kW courtesy of the Performante powerplant, but promises a chassis to match with all-wheel steering.

WEAPONS GR4DE: Toyota GR Yaris prototype driven

The GR Yaris wants to be the gun hot hatch and has a hell of an impressive arsenal at its disposal.

GOING FURTHER, FASTER: Honda NSX vs Ferrari Portofino vs McLaren GT

If you needed to drive far, fast, and in style in the 1960s, you grabbed a Ferrari Daytona, the definitive GT. But now? Hybrid, drop-top, supercar… the GT has many faces.

BLACK OPS: BMW M340i xDrive

The stealthy exterior hides a thumping 285kW turbo straight-six, but has AWD neutralised the appeal of BMW’s baby M3?

HOLY TRINITY: McLaren F1, P1, Senna.

Tracking the DNA from F1 to Senna – welcome to the ultimate Mac attack.

Legend Series: McLaren F1

MOTOR GARAGE

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1: We welcome GM’s supercharged beast into one of our long-term garages, courtesy of a conversion by HSV.

Peugeot 308 GTi: The Pug’s last big outing might just be the one that makes Chris start looking at financing a new one for himself.

Abarth 124 Spider: Scott jumps into the ‘Italian MX-5’ and heads out into the Victorian wilderness.

AND THE REST: Columns, news, reviews, and mini-features to keep you reading from cover to cover!