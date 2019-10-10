New month, new mag! The July issue of MOTOR is here, and it’s got some juicy gear.

The big news this month is Ford’s Mustang Mach 1, and we’ve got the nitty gritty details from the bloke who made it happen!

Along with that are a plethora of other awesome features and stories, plus the reviews and news you’ve come to expect from us!

You can find MOTOR at retailers around Australia. Or you can subscribe and save yourself some cash, there’s even a (cheaper!) digital subscription option.

Subscribers often receive their mags earlier, so you’ll get to see what MOTOR has to offer before anyone else.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to interact with us, give us feedback, and get a peek behind the scenes.

MACH’S BACK – FORD MUSTANG MACH 1 TECH DETAILS







We speak to Carl Widmann, the head engineer for the Ford Mustang, about what his latest creation is packing.

FIRST AUSSIE DRIVE: MERCEDES-AMG CLA45 S

Is this 310kW all-wheel drive sedan the modern-day Lancer Evo?

NISSAN R32 SKYLINE GT-R BUYER’S GUIDE





We all want to buy an R32 GT-R. Here’s how to do it.

COMPARISON: RENAULT MEGANE RS300 VS FORD FOCUS ST

Ford’s torque converter auto Focus ST battles twin-clutch Megane RS.

THE FUTURE OF BUGATTI

Exclusive insight on the likeliness of a Bugatti SUV, front-engine coupe, and the next hypercar.

PORSCHE 718 BOXSTER SPYDER VS JAMIESON-LICOLA RD

Weissach’s big-bore 4.0-litre atmo six tackles one of Victoria’s hidden semi-alpine gems.

DRIVEN: FERRARI 288 GTO

It set the tone for the F40 and a dynasty of hypercars after that – here’s why it deserves more credit

BEHIND CLOSED DOORS: LAMBORGHINI HQ

An exclusive glimpse into Italy’s original upstart and a chat to the boss about what’s next

AND MORE

News, reviews (Audi S6, Porsche Cayenne S Coupe, VW Golf R Final Ed.), Cool Kit, opinions, and the rest!