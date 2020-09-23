The October 2020 issue of MOTOR Magazine is on-sale now and below you'll find a quick preview of what you'll find between its covers!

As you'll probably have noticed from the cover, our lead story this month is a countdown of the 100 greatest supercars, a comprehensive examination of the world's most exotic metal.

A first drive of the new Aston Martin DBX SUV, the most important car in the company's history.

The Grossglockner Pass is one the world's most epic roads with stunning scenery and curves galore and we tackle it in a Hyundai i30N.

Arachnophobes look away, it's a couple of Spiders, the Ferrari F8 Tributo taking on the McLaren 720S in a 1060kW battle.

Want to buy an HSV Clubsport between VT and VZ? This is everything you need to know.

First drives of the Ferrari Roma, Donkevoort D8 GTO, Audi S7 Sportback and Mercedes-AMG GLA45 S.

In news it's the Nissan Z Proto, Maserati's Trofeo models and Fernando Alonso's return to F1.

This month's tech piece covers off the engineering challenges of air-conditioning one of the world's fastest cars, the Bugatti Chiron.