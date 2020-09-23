WhichCar
MOTOR's 100 Greatest Supercars issue!

By Scott Newman, 24 Sep 2020 News

MOTOR October 2020 Issue Preview

A sneak peek of the content in the MOTOR October 2020

The October 2020 issue of MOTOR Magazine is on-sale now and below you'll find a quick preview of what you'll find between its covers!

You can find MOTOR at retailers around Australia. Or you can subscribe and save yourself some cash, there’s even a (cheaper!) digital subscription option.

Subscribers often receive their mags earlier, so you’ll get to see what MOTOR has to offer before anyone else.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to interact with us, give us feedback, and get a peek behind the scenes.

As you'll probably have noticed from the cover, our lead story this month is a countdown of the 100 greatest supercars, a comprehensive examination of the world's most exotic metal.

100 Greatest Supercars list

A first drive of the new Aston Martin DBX SUV, the most important car in the company's history.

Aston Martin DBX

The Grossglockner Pass is one the world's most epic roads with stunning scenery and curves galore and we tackle it in a Hyundai i30N.

Hyundai i30N Alps

Arachnophobes look away, it's a couple of Spiders, the Ferrari F8 Tributo taking on the McLaren 720S in a 1060kW battle.

Ferrari F8 Spider vs McLaren 720S Spider

Want to buy an HSV Clubsport between VT and VZ? This is everything you need to know.

HSV Clubsport Buyer's Guide.

First drives of the Ferrari Roma, Donkevoort D8 GTO, Audi S7 Sportback and Mercedes-AMG GLA45 S.

Ferrari Roma first drive.

In news it's the Nissan Z Proto, Maserati's Trofeo models and Fernando Alonso's return to F1.

Nissan 400Z revealed news.

This month's tech piece covers off the engineering challenges of air-conditioning one of the world's fastest cars, the Bugatti Chiron.

Bugatti air-conditioning tech.

