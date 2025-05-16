With the cost of living crisis continuing to affect many Australians’ budgets, it’s no surprise that new vehicle sales are down by 5.1 per cent – or almost 21,000 units – compared with this time last year.

Many of us are tightening our belts, and although many of us may want one, a new car simply isn’t on the horizon for a lot of us.

Car manufacturers are aware of declining sales across many segments and in the lead up to the end of financial year (June 30th), many have launched pre-EOFY sales in the hope of boosting sales numbers.

Hyundai, for example, is offering special drive away pricing across most of its range, while newcomer Geely has a wall charger and further discounts available. Buyers can save more than $20,000 on some run out Jeep models, while Volkswagen is offering special finance rates and big discounts on some products.

It’s not just mainstream brands either, with Audi, Genesis and BMW offering potentially big savings for buyers through special finance offers.

May 2025 pre-EOFY deals:

Audi

Q3 35 TFSI S line Edition: $60,900 drive away, also available with a special 7.49 per cent finance

rate

Q5 45 TFSI Sport: $85,990 drive away (usually $88,315 +ORC), 7.79 per cent finance rate

Q5 Sportback 45 TFSI S Line: $92,990 drive away (usually $96,515 +ORC), 7.79 per cent finance rate

Q7: five-year service pack (worth $3820), 3.99 per cent finance rate

SQ7: five-year service pack (worth $4600), 3.99 per cent finance rate

Audi Q5 Sportback

BMW

$5000 deposit, four-year service plan and 2.99 per cent finance across new and demonstrator i4 eDrive35, iX1 and iX2 models.

6.99 per cent finance rate for X3 and 118

Ford

Ranger XLT bi-turbo 4×4 dual cab: $60,000 drive away (usually $63,640 +ORC)

Ranger Wildtrak bi-turbo 4×4 dual cab: $70,000 drive away (usually $69,640 +ORC)

MY23 F-150 Lariat LWB: $133,000 drive away (usually $140,945 +ORC)

MY23 F-150 Lariat SWB: $137,000 drive away (usually $139,950 +ORC)

Transit Custom Trend SWB: $55,000 drive away (usually $56,590 +ORC)

Transit Custom Trend LWB: $56,000 drive away (usually $57,590 +ORC)

Transit 350L RWD mid-roof: $62,000 drive away (usually $62,990 +ORC)

E-Transit mid-roof: $64,000 drive away (usually $89,990 +ORC)

Mustang Mach-E Select: $63,000 drive away (usually $64,990 +ORC)

Mustang Mach-E Premium: $77,000 drive away (usually $79,990 +ORC)

Mustang Mach-E GT: $94,000 drive away (usually $97,990 +ORC)

Tourneo Titanium X: $74,000 drive awayaway (usually $70,990 +ORC)

Ford Ranger XLT

Geely

EX5: $2000 trade in bonus, complimentary mode 2 charger and either five years of servicing or a

$2000 discount

Genesis

GV70 2.5T: 6.99 per cent finance rate for in-stock vehicles

MY25 GV80: $7000 deposit contribution and $2000 delivery fee reduction ($9000 in total)



Hyundai

Venue manual: $25,990 drive away (usually $22,750 +ORC)

Venue auto: $27,990 drive away (usually $24,750 +ORC)

Venue Active: $29,990 drive away (usually $27,000 +ORC)

Venue Elite: $32,990 drive away (usually $29,500 +ORC)

Kona: $35,490 drive away (usually $32,500 +ORC)

Kona Electric: $5000 bonus

Tucson: $39,990 drive away (usually $39,100 +ORC)

Tucson N Line 1.6T AWD: $45,990 drive away (usually $45,100 +ORC)

Tucson Hybrid: $46,990 drive away (usually $45,100 +ORC)

Tucson N Line Hybrid: $50,990 drive away (usually $49,100 +ORC)

Tucson Elite: $44,990 drive away (usually $46,100 +ORC)

Tucson Elite 1.6T AWD: $46,990 drive away (usually $48,600 +ORC)

Tucson Elite N Line 1.6T AWD: $49,490 drive away (usually $51,100 +ORC)

Tucson Elite Hybrid: $51,990 drive away (usually $50,100 +ORC)

Tucson Elite Hybrid AWD: $54,490 drive away (usually $52,600 +ORC)

Tucson Elite Hybrid N Line: $54,490 drive away (usually $49,100 +ORC)

Tucson Elite Hybrid N Line AWD: $56,990 drive away (usually $51,100 +ORC)

Tucson Premium Hybrid: $62,490 drive away (usually $59,600 +ORC)

Tucson Premium Hybrid N Line: $63,990 drive away (usually $61,100 +ORC)

Tucson Premium 1.6T AWD: $58,490 drive away (usually $55,600 +ORC)

Tucson Premium N Line 1.6T AWD: $59,990 drive away (usually $57,100 +ORC)

Ioniq 6: $20,000 bonus

Palisade: $5000 finance contribution or $3000 factory bonus

I30 Sedan: $30,990 drive away (usually $29,000 +ORC)

I30 Elite Sedan: $35,490 drive away (usually $33,500 +ORC)

I30 Premium Sedan: $38,990 drive away (usually $38,500 +ORC)

I30 N Line Sedan: $38,990 drive away (usually $36,000 +ORC)

I30 N Premium Sedan: $43,490 drive away (usually $41,500 +ORC)

I30 Hybrid Sedan: $34,990 drive away (usually $33,000 +ORC)

I30 Hybrid Elite Sedan: $39,490 drive away (usually $37,500 +ORC)

I30 N Line MHEV Hatchback: $38,990 drive away

I30 N Line Premium MHEV Hatchback: $43,990 drive away (usually $37,500 +ORC)

Staria 3.5L V6: $53,790 drive away (usually $49,500 +ORC)

Staria 2.2L Diesel: $56,790 drive away (usually $52,500 +ORC)

Staria Load: $5000 finance contribution

Hyundai Kona Electric

Isuzu Ute

D-Max SX single cab high-ride 4×2 1.9L manual: $32,990 drive away (usually $32,700 +ORC)

D-Max X-Rider dual cab 4×4 3.0L: $57,990 drive away (usually $59,500 +ORC)

D-Max X-Terrain dual cab 4×4 3.0L: $68,990 drive away (usually $70,500 +ORC)

MU-X LS-M 1.9L 4×2: $46,990 drive away (usually $48,400 +ORC)

MU-X LS-T: $69,990 drive away (usually $71,400 +ORC)

MU-X X-Terrain: $73,990 drive away (usually $75,100 +ORC)

Jeep

Avenger Longitude: $40,000 drive away (usually $49,990 +ORC)

Grand Cherokee Limited: $62,000 drive away (usually $72,950 +ORC)

Gladiator Night Eagle: $66,000 drive away (usually $78,250 +ORC)

Wrangler Night Eagle: $75,000 drive away (usually $87,250 +ORC)

Gladiator Rubicon: $76,000 drive away (usually $81,450 +ORC)

Kia

K4: $3000 deposit contribution

K4 Sport: $37,990 drive away (usually $35,190 +ORC)

EV6 and Niro EV: free 22kW EVSE home charger

Stonic GT-Line: $33,790 drive away (usually $31,980 +ORC)

Picanto Sport automatic: $22,340 drive away (usually $19,990 +ORC)

Kia K4

Mahindra

Scorpio Z8: $38,990 drive away (usually $31,990 drive away)

Scorpio Z8L: $41,990 drive away (usually $46,990 drive away)

XUV700 AX7L: $38,990 drive away (usually $42,990 drive away)

Mahindra Scorpio

Mazda

Mazda2 Evolve: $29,990 (usually $26,990 +ORC)

CX-3 Pure: $32,990 (usually $30,370 +ORC)

Mazda3 Pure: $33,990 (usually $31,310 +ORC)

CX-30 Pure: $35,990 (usually $34,060 +ORC)

Mazda6 Sport sedan: $37,990 (usually $36,290 +ORC)

CX-5 Maxx: $37,990 (usually $36,740 +ORC)

BT-50 XS Cab Chassis 4×2: $38,990 (usually $36,400 +ORC)

Mazda6 Sport wagon: $39,290 (usually $37,590 +ORC)

CX-60 Pure: $53,990 (usually $50,240 +ORC)

BT-50 XT Pickup 4×4: $54,990 (usually $51,000 +ORC)

CX-80 Pure: $59,990 (usually $55,200 +ORC)

BT-50 XTR Pickup 4×4: $62,490 (usually $62,750 +ORC)

BT-50 GT Pickup 4×4: $65,990 (usually $63,070 +ORC)

BT-50 SP Pickup 4×4: $67,990 (usually $66,170 +ORC)

Mercedes-Benz

Complimentary three-year service plan on most models

$5000 deposit contribution on AMG A 35, GLB 35 and C 43 models

MG

ZST Vibe: $23,888 drive away (usually $26,490 +ORC)

ZS EV Long Range: $36,888 drive away (usually $47,990 +ORC)

QS: $46,990 drive away for Excite, $50,990 drive away for Essence

$1000 bonus on MY24 MG3, MG4, MG5 and HS models

MG ZST

Nissan

1.9 per cent finance rate for Navara, X-Trail, Pathfinder and MY25 Qashqai e-Power ranges

2.9 per cent finance rate for petrol Qashqai models

4.9 per cent finance rate for Juke and Z ranges

$1000 loyalty bonus on X-Trail

Peugeot

3008: complimentary three-year service plan

Partner: $1500 cash back

MY23 Expert SWB auto: $46,990 drive away (usually $48,990 +ORC)

MY23 Expert LWB manual: $40,990 drive away (usually $46,736 +ORC)

MY24 E-Expert: $79,990 drive away (usually $79,990 +ORC)

MY23 Boxer: $49,990 drive away (usually $54,527 +ORC)



Skoda

MY24 Fabia Select: $29,990 drive away (usually $32,490 drive away)

Karoq and Kamiq: 6.99% finance rate



Smart

Free on-road costs and three-year/60,000km service plan for all models already in stock

Subaru

Five-year roadside assistance and a factory bonus on all models, aside from the Solterra and MY26 Forester

Toyota

bZ4X: 1.9 per cent finance rate and a free 7.4kW ABB Terra AC wallbox charger



Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen

MY24 T-Cross Life: $36,990 drive away (usually $33,990 +ORC), 7.99% finance rate

MY24 T-Cross Style: $39,990 drive away (usually $37,490 +ORC), 7.99% finance rate

MY24 T-Cross R-Line: $43,990 drive away (usually $40,990 +ORC), 7.99% finance rate

MY24 T-Roc CityLife: $37,990 drive away (MY25: $39,990 drive away – usually $38,990 +ORC)

MY24 T-Roc Style: $42,990 drive away (MY25: $44,990 drive away – usually $41,990 +ORC)

MY24 T-Roc R-Line: $51,990 drive away (MY25: $53,990 drive away – usually $49,990 +ORC)

MY24 T-Roc R: $65,990 drive away (MY25: $67,990 drive away – usually $64,990 +ORC)

MY24 Touareg 170TDI: $95,538 drive away (MY25: $98,373 drive away – usually $89,490 +ORC), free five-year service plan

MY24 Touareg Elegance: $109,938 drive away (MY25: $113,073 drive away – usually $103,490 +ORC), free five-year service plan

MY24 Touareg R-Line: $119,898 drive away (MY25: $123,573 drive away – usually $113,490 +ORC), free five-year service

plan

MY24 Tiguan 110TSI Life: $47,990 drive away (usually $43,990 +ORC), 5.99% finance rate

MY24 Tiguan 132TSI Life: $50,990 drive away (usually $47,990 +ORC), 5.99% finance rate

MY24 Tiguan 162TSI Elegance: $59,990 drive away (usually $57,090 +ORC), 5.99% finance rate

MY24 Tiguan 162TSI R-Line: $61,990 drive away (usually $60,590 +ORC), 5.99% finance rate

MY24 Tiguan Allspace 110TSI Life: $39,990 drive away (usually $43,990 +ORC), 10.42% finance rate

MY24 Tiguan Allspace 132TSI Life: $44,990 drive away (usually $47,990 +ORC), 10.42% finance rate

MY24 Tiguan Allspace 162TSI Elegance: $59,990 drive away (usually $57,090 +ORC), 5.99% finance rate

MY24 Tiguan Allspace 162TSI R-Line: $61,990 drive away (usually $60,590 +ORC), 5.99% finance rate

MY24 Tiguan Allspace 162TSI Wolfsburg Edition: $64,990 drive away (usually $63,990 +ORC), 5.99% finance rate

MY24 Golf Life: $39,990 drive away (usually $38,690 +ORC)

MY24 Golf R-Line: $44,990 drive away (usually $47,990 +ORC)

MY24 Golf GTI: $59,990 drive away (usually $56,090 +ORC)

MY24 Golf R: $69,990 drive away (usually $70,590 +ORC)

MY24 Polo Life: $31,990 drive away (MY25: $32,990 drive away) (usually $34,790 +ORC)

MY25 Polo Style: $37,990 drive away (usually $34,790 +ORC)

MY24 Polo GTI: $42,990 drive away (MY25: $44,990 drive away – usually $41,790 +ORC)

MY23 Amarok Core: $51,990 drive away (MY24: $53,990 drive away – usually $55,490 +ORC)

MY23 Amarok Life: $56,990 drive away (MY24: $59,490 drive away – usually $59,490 +ORC)

MY23 Amarok Style TDI500: $66,990 drive away (MY24: $69,740 drive away – usually $69,740 +ORC)

MY23 Amarok Style TDI600: $70,990 drive away (MY25: $73,740 drive away – usually $73,740 +ORC)

MY24 Amarok PanAmericana: $76,990 drive away (usually $78,990 +ORC)

MY23 Amarok Aventura TSI452: $76,990 drive away (MY24: $79,990 drive away – usually $82,990 +ORC)

MY24 Amarok Aventura TDI600: $79,990 drive away (usually $82,990 +ORC)