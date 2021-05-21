Snapshot
- New hot MG 6 variant shown on Chinese social media
- Revival of MG performance arm's badge
- Unlikely to reach Aussie shores
MG is set to revive the XPower name, releasing images of a performance-oriented version of the MG 6 sedan on its Chinese social media accounts.
The XPower title was created by MG Rover in 2001 for the company’s Sport and Racing division, where it was last used for the V8-powered XPower SV coupe in 2005. The badge was also used on a series of concept cars, including a 287kW MG ZT sedan.
When the manufacturer collapsed in the same year, enthusiast William Riley purchased the name with intent to resurrect the SV model range. A lawsuit was subsequently filed by MG's new owner SAIC, placing the XPower moniker under its own control.
Details on the new MG 6 XPower remain scarce, with little concrete information available beyond photos posted to auto giant SAIC’s Weibo account. The car shown features a wider track than the stock MG 6, with larger alloy wheels and flared arches as well as bigger brakes. An oversized rear wing and diffuser are other obvious additions.
It’s finished in two-tone black and British Racing Green.
The interior wears a helping of Alcantara-like material as well as an infotainment screen and digital dash. The model pictured features an automatic transmission, though it’s unclear if a manual will also be available.
Details on the XPower’s engine have not yet been unreleased, though SAIC’s post describes it as a “performance beast”. It seems likely to use an uprated version of the marque’s current turbocharged 1.5-litre four cylinder petrol engine.
The MG 6 has not been available in Australia since the second-generation car was launched in 2016. A spokesperson for MG Australia said the XPower sadly is not currently on its way to Australia.
More information on the new XPower is likely to be provided in the coming weeks.
How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.
Get your monthly fix of news, reviews and stories on the greatest cars and minds in the automotive world.
Subscribe
We recommend
- News
2021 Genesis GV70 pricing and features for Australia
It’s the model Genesis Australia has been hanging out for: an entrant in the popular medium SUV segment
- News
New Ford Everest spied in Australia
Next-generation Everest mule spotted on roads in Victoria
- News
Mercedes-Maybach S680 due in Australia by end of the year
Handbuilt twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre V12 produces 463 kW and 900Nm