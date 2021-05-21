Snapshot

New hot MG 6 variant shown on Chinese social media

Revival of MG performance arm's badge

Unlikely to reach Aussie shores

MG is set to revive the XPower name, releasing images of a performance-oriented version of the MG 6 sedan on its Chinese social media accounts.

The XPower title was created by MG Rover in 2001 for the company’s Sport and Racing division, where it was last used for the V8-powered XPower SV coupe in 2005. The badge was also used on a series of concept cars, including a 287kW MG ZT sedan.

When the manufacturer collapsed in the same year, enthusiast William Riley purchased the name with intent to resurrect the SV model range. A lawsuit was subsequently filed by MG's new owner SAIC, placing the XPower moniker under its own control.

6

6

6

Details on the new MG 6 XPower remain scarce, with little concrete information available beyond photos posted to auto giant SAIC’s Weibo account. The car shown features a wider track than the stock MG 6, with larger alloy wheels and flared arches as well as bigger brakes. An oversized rear wing and diffuser are other obvious additions.

It’s finished in two-tone black and British Racing Green.

The interior wears a helping of Alcantara-like material as well as an infotainment screen and digital dash. The model pictured features an automatic transmission, though it’s unclear if a manual will also be available.

6

6

Details on the XPower’s engine have not yet been unreleased, though SAIC’s post describes it as a “performance beast”. It seems likely to use an uprated version of the marque’s current turbocharged 1.5-litre four cylinder petrol engine.

The MG 6 has not been available in Australia since the second-generation car was launched in 2016. A spokesperson for MG Australia said the XPower sadly is not currently on its way to Australia.

More information on the new XPower is likely to be provided in the coming weeks.

