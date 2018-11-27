‘New’ Pagani Huayra Roadster #001 for sale

The first Pagani Huayra Roadster ever assigned a number (so… number one) is up for grabs at the moment after its first owner decided it was time to move on… without having driven the car. The white –inside and out – Roadster has delivery mileage, listed as ‘0km’ on luxury classifieds site James Edition. 9 Its anonymous first owner has apparently decided not to flaunt his wealth in the somewhat volatile nation of Saudi Arabia, with a dealership called Seven Car Lounge (a blatant lie, they have far more than seven cars) offering the Roadster with a ‘POA’ on the advertisement.

In Australia, the price of a new Pagani Huayra sits at AUD$5.5 million, so we can safely assume the first one will sell for more than that, especially given the ludicrous inflation of rare (and sadly undriven) supercar values. Only 100 of the topless Pagani Huayras exist, with one having made its way to Australia via the first official local dealer for the prestige brand. In the first Huayra Roadster, as with all Huayras, a 6.0-litre V12 hooked up to a 7-speed auto powers the rear wheels, with outputs of 562kW and over 1000Nm. 9 “If we think of the Huayra Coupe as a personification of elegance and timeless lines, the Huayra Roadster was to be the rebellious sister, shapely and beautiful, but with a sharp edge for those who are careless,” its creator, Horacio Pagani, has said of the stunning Roadster.