Mercedes-Benz has released the first details of its second-generation GLB, unveiling a more high-tech interior and advanced drivetrain options for the small seven-seat SUV. Built on the brand’s new MMA platform, the 2026 GLB shares its underpinnings with the upcoming CLA range, introducing the same digital-first cabin design and mix of petrol-hybrid and full-electric powertrains.

Inside, the cabin features Mercedes’ latest MBUX Superscreen, stretching across the entire dashboard. Higher-grade models will include a 10.25-inch driver display, a 14-inch central touchscreen, and another 14-inch passenger display, creating a seamless wall of glass. Base variants will retain the same dashboard design but replace the passenger screen with a textured trim panel.

The setup runs the fourth-generation MBUX infotainment system, introducing a new “zero-layer” home interface designed to minimise menu scrolling. The system also integrates Google Maps directly into navigation and adds an AI-powered virtual assistant capable of learning driver preferences. Wireless phone charging, multiple USB-C ports and optional ambient lighting round out the tech upgrades.

2

Mercedes has also responded to feedback from customers who disliked the purely touch-based steering controls in earlier models. The new GLB will feature physical rocker switches for volume and adaptive cruise control, offering a more tactile experience.

Practicality remains central to the model’s appeal. The new GLB will again be available in five- or seven-seat configurations, with the second row sliding forward for greater boot space. The SUV’s upright design and a standard panoramic glass roof have improved rear headroom and visibility, while access to the third row has been made easier.

Under the skin, the MMA platform has been developed with an “electric-first” philosophy, supporting both hybrid and EV variants. Petrol-hybrid models will pair a 1.5-litre turbo four-cylinder engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, delivering improved efficiency and smoother response.

The fully electric GLB EQ Technology models will offer a choice of 58kWh or 88kWh battery packs, producing rear-wheel or dual-motor all-wheel drive configurations. Mercedes claims the larger battery will provide more than 650km of range, with 800-volt architecture enabling DC fast charging at up to 320kW—roughly three times faster than the outgoing EQB.

2

Exterior changes appear evolutionary, with the boxy profile and upright stance largely preserved. Updates include a new three-pointed star lighting signature in the headlights, a U-shaped LED rear lightbar, and subtle off-road cues such as roof rails, black wheel-arch cladding, and faux skid plates.

The redesigned GLB is expected to reach Australian showrooms during 2026, offering buyers a more refined and technologically advanced compact SUV while maintaining its practical family-friendly character.