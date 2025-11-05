Mercedes-Benz Australia has added a new Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Carbon Edition special edition variant of the GLC mid-size SUV and Coupé (pictured), now on sale in Australia. Priced from $133,100 plus on-road costs, the Carbon Edition adds performance features such as dynamic engine mounts and a race mode, yet is priced lower than the regular AMG GLC 43 models.

As with the regular AMG GLC 43, the Carbon Edition uses a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. It makes 310kW of power and 500Nm of torque, enough for a claimed 4.5-second 0-100km/h sprint time.

Like the regular AMG GLC 43, the Carbon Edition is available in traditional SUV shape, or the sportier-looking coupe. It’s the first limited edition GLC since the Edition R that was available earlier this year.

4

Equipment additions to the AMG GLC 43 Carbon Edition include 21-inch alloy wheels with a matte black and sheen finish, red brake callipers, automatic LED exterior lighting, the Night Package II with dark chrome exterior highlights, a flat-bottomed synthetic leather and suede steering wheel, suede and synthetic leather upholstery with front seat heating, red seat belts and AMG genuine carbon fibre interior trim.

Uniquely, the Carbon Edition adds the AMG Dynamic Plus Package with dynamic engine mounts and a dedicated race driving mode for heightened responses for track driving.

That’s on top of features such as multiple driving modes, heated front seats with memory functionality, a panoramic sunroof, a Burmester 3D surround sound system, MBUX infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, and an extensive suite of driver assistance technologies, including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and lane keeping assistance.

4

Compared with the regular AMG GLC 43 range, the Carbon Edition only loses Digital headlights with adaptive high beam, adaptive lane guidance, augmented reality for the sat-nav and aluminium-look running boards.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 pricing (plus on-road costs):

AMG GLC 43 Carbon Edition $133,100 AMG GLC 43 Carbon Edition Coupe $145,800 AMG GLC 43 $136,900 AMG GLC 43 Coupe $147,500

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Carbon Edition is now available to order through Mercedes-Benz dealerships ahead of the first deliveries commencing soon.