Nismo Heritage Parts program adds R33 and R34 Skyline GT-R parts

Nissan Motorsport division originally begin the program in 2017 with almost 80 parts available for the R32 Skyline GT-R .

The announcement was made at the Nismo festival which was held at Fuji Speedway in Japan over the weekend.

Nissan has announced it will add parts for R33 and R34 Nissan Skyline GT-Rs to its Nismo Heritage parts program, which launched last year for the R32.

However, due to Australia's R32 GT-R population being vastly different to that of Japan in terms of its build, more parts are available to Australian R32 owners to account for the 125-plus unique parts.

Nismo says it's also adding more parts to the catalogue available for the R32 including hard to find parts such as weather stripping or power window switches.

“The total number of available parts has doubled to about 160, making the Nismo Heritage Parts program the largest selection of parts for these models in Japan.

“Nismo continues to foster a close relationship with Nissan Skyline GT-R owners. Based on their input and requests, the Nismo Heritage Parts program may continue expanding the availability of R32, R33 and R34 parts.”

2 Picture: Door window regulator (left), power window switch

Steven Dunn, Nissan Australia’s product and technical training manager, last year confirmed the program would be available to owners in Australia.

“As we know parts are becoming harder and harder to get over here because unfortunately people crash their cars, and aluminium bonnets and guards are hard to source these days,” Dunn said.