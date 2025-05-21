Based on the Renault 5 electric small car, the all-new sixth-generation Nissan Micra has been revealed. Due to go on sale in late 2025 in European markets, the new Micra offers two battery sizes with up to 408km of range and up to 110kW of power.

Using the same ‘AmpR Small’ platform as the Renault 5 and its slightly bigger 4 sibling, the new Nissan Micra takes on a more Japanese look than its platform siblings, with cute circular lighting from the iconic ‘K12’ model sold in Australia from 2007. The wheels are huge for its size as well: 18s are standard on every model.

Two battery sizes will be available: a smaller 40kWh unit and a larger 52kWh one, with the less powerful unit attached to a 90kW/225Nm motor and the more powerful one with a 110kW/245Nm motor. The 40kWh battery gives the Micra a claimed 310km of range, and the larger one 408km.

According to Nissan, the new Micra can be DC fast charged at up to 100kW for the 52kWh battery (80kW for the 40kWh unit), with a 15 to 80 per cent charge taking as little as 30 minutes. A heat pump is standard on both battery options, as is vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology.

The interior of the new Micra is almost identical to the Renault 5, with a 10.1-inch touchscreen sitting at the centre and another 10.1-inch driver’s display. The infotainment uses Google software for features such as Google Maps navigation and the Google Play Store to download apps such as Spotify and YouTube.

Other cool features on the inside of the new Micra include a moulded outline of Mount Fuji in the storage area between the front seats, 48-colour ambient lighting and several trim options. Its 326-litre boot opens up to 1106L with the rear seats folded.

As you’d expect for a car released in 2025, the new Micra is fully-kitted with safety tech, including adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive lane guidance, intelligent speed assist, driver attention monitoring, blind-spot monitoring and rear automatic braking.

The new Nissan Micra will go on sale in Europe in late 2025, with Australian plans yet to be confirmed.